IPO Calendar: SME IPOs, listings to keep primary Market abuzz next week

India's primary markets are gearing up for another eventful week, with the much-awaited listing of Suraksha Diagnostic alongside seven IPOs on SME platforms. The SME listings include Ganesh Infraworld, Agarwal Toughened Glass India, Abha Power and Steel, Apex Ecotech, Rajputana Biodiesel, Rajesh Power Services, and C2C Advanced Systems

This, however, shows a slight breather for the primary markets, which have witnessed a flurry of IPOs this year so far, with 136 companies going public, according to BSE data. Of these, 75 companies have debuted on the mainboard, offering a wide range of investment opportunities.

Shares of Suraksha Diagnostic are set to debut on the NSE and BSE on Friday, December 6, 2024. The subscription window for this offering, which opened today, Friday, November 29, 2024, will close on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Next week, no mainboard IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription. However, three companies are set to launch their public offerings on SME platforms. Emerald Tyre Manufacturers will open its IPO for subscription from Thursday, December 5, 2024, to Monday, December 9, 2024. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, with shares likely to list on the NSE SME by Thursday, December 12, 2024.

The IPO of Nisus Finance Services will be open from Wednesday, December 4, 2024, to Friday, December 6, 2024. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 9, 2024, with shares expected to list on the BSE SME by Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Property Share Investment Trust (SME REIT) will open its IPO for subscription on Monday, December 2, 2024, and close on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 5, 2024, with shares likely to list on the BSE SME by Monday, December 9, 2024.