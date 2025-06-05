Dividend, bonus, rights issue, demerger: BoB, Concor & 23 others in focus

Bank of Baroda, Concor, HDFC Asset Management Company, and 22 others will be in focus today as they will trade ex-date on Friday, June 6, 2025. Following the recent announcements regarding corporate action such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues, drawing attention from investors.

It should be noted that the record date and ex-date for the mentioned stocks are the same.

Shares trading ex-date for final dividend

Bank of Baroda has declared a final dividend of ₹8.35 per share, Concor ₹2, HDFC Asset Management Company ₹90, High Energy Batteries India ₹3 per share, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company ₹7, IFGL Refractories Ltd ₹1, and IndiaMART InterMESH ₹30, according to corporate action data on BSE.

That apart, JSW Energy has declared a final dividend of ₹2, Dr. Lal PathLabs ₹6, L&T Technology Services ₹38, Panchsheel Organics ₹0.8, Tata Steel ₹3.6 and Torrent Power ₹5. These dividends will only be paid to shareholders who own the shares before June 6, 2025, which is the ex-dividend and record date. A final dividend is the amount given by a company to its shareholders after the end of its financial year, based on its full-year profits, and approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Shares trading ex-date for interim dividend Maithan Alloys has declared an interim dividend of ₹7, Nicco Parks & Resorts ₹0.4, QGO Finance Ltd ₹0.15 and Ramkrishna Forgings ₹1. Meanwhile, TAAL Enterprises has declared an interim dividend of ₹30, Technocraft Industries (India) ₹20, and Toss The Coin ₹0.5.

Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE An interim dividend is a dividend payment made by a company to its shareholders before its annual earnings have been determined and finalised. It is usually declared and paid mid-year, often after the quarterly or half-yearly financial results. Special dividend IndiaMART InterMESH has declared a special dividend of ₹20. This dividend will only be paid to shareholders who own the shares before June 6, 2025, which is the ex-dividend and record date. A special dividend is a one-time dividend payment made by a company to its shareholders that is separate from the regular, recurring dividend payments.

Demerger/Spinoff Khadim India will trade the ex-demerger on Jun 6, 2025. The company received a nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the demerger of its footwear business--KSR Footwear-- on March 27, 2025. ALSO READ: Motilal Oswal recommends these three stocks to buy today; Check out target The ex-demerger date is the date on which a company's stock starts trading without the value of the spun-off (demerged) entity. Bonus issue Shilchar Technologies' board approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1, which means, shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each, for every two existing fully paid-up shares of the company.

A bonus issue is when a company gives free additional shares to its existing shareholders, based on the number of shares they already own. Rights issue Som Datt Finance Corporation has announced a rights issue involving 70,05,579 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, amounting to a total issue size of ₹49,03,90,530. The issue price is set at ₹70 per fully paid-up equity share (including a premium of ₹60 per share. The entire issue price will be payable at the time of making the application in the issue. A rights issue is a way for a company to raise additional capital by offering new shares to its existing shareholders, usually at a discounted price, in proportion to their current holdings.