Stocks to watch today, June 5: KEC Int'l, HAL, BEL, Vedanta, Reliance Infra

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, June 5, 2025: Indian equity markets may look to extend the previous day’s momentum, but rising geopolitical tensions and weak global cues could weigh on sentiment.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 8.6 points or 0.03 per cent at 24,738 as of 7:35 AM.

Equity markets in Asia opened on a mixed note after a muted Wall Street close following weak economic data. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was lower by 0.808 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was up 1.3 per cent.

Stocks in the US posted modest gains as calls for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve grew after data showed hiring growth fell to the slowest pace in two years. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.01 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.22 per cent.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia flared up as US President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukraine's shocking drone strike . Meanwhile, Trump signed a proclamation that banned individuals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan and Myanmar, from entering the US. Back home, on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex settled 260.74 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 80,998.25, while the Nifty50 rose 77.7 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 24,620.2. FIIs bought shares worth ₹1,076.18 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹2,566.82 crore. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: KEC International: The company landed new orders amounting to ₹2,211 crore across its key business segments. The orders were received in the company's oil and gas pipelines business, transmission and distribution sector, and for the supply of various types of cables.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company said it is in discussions with General Electric (GE) for the engines for its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 2. The company explicitly denied recent media speculation suggesting it was negotiating with other manufacturers for these engines. Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has called an extraordinary general meeting on 27 June to seek shareholder approval for a ₹20,000 crore ($2.4 billion) capital raise and amendments to its Articles of Association (AoA) aimed at retaining promoter control. Reliance Infra: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has suspended insolvency proceedings against the company after the company argued that it has cleared the entire outstanding amount of ₹92.68 crore owed to Dhursar Solar Power Pvt Ltd (DSPPL).

Apollo Micro Systems: The company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over ₹416 crore. The allotments were made to the promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund. REC: The company has proposed to raise up to ₹1.55 lakh crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. Force Motors: The company's domestic sales climbed by 24.5 per cent year-over-year to 3,002 units, while total sales increased by 19.4 per cent to 3,088 units. However, the company experienced a sharp decline in exports, which fell by 52.2 per cent.