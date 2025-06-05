Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at muted start; Asia mixed as US private sector hiring slows
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 5, 2025: At 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 7 points higher at 24,736, indicating a muted start for the bourses
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 5, 2025: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting Day 2, a host of global macroeconomic data, institutional activity, along with mixed global cues may influence the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on the penultimate trading day of the week.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday, as weak US private sector hiring data raised concerns over the impact of trade policy uncertainty on the world’s largest economy.
According to payroll processing firm ADP, private sector employment rose by just 37,000 in May—marking the slowest pace in more than two years. The figure fell short of expectations, with economists surveyed by Dow Jones forecasting a rise of 110,000. April’s payroll growth was also revised downward to 60,000.
Last checked, Nikkei was flat with a negative bias, while Topix was down 0.5 per cent. Kospi gained 0.95 per cent, ASX 200 rose 0.2 per cent.
On Wall Street, The Dow Jones fell 0.22 per cent. The S&P 500 inched up 0.01 per cent, while Nasdaq rose 0.32 per cent.
On the data front, the Street will watch out for US initial jobless claims, trade data for April, China May PMI, and European Central Bank rate decision.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,076.18 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹2,566.82 crore on June 4.
IPO today
Primary markets will remain quiet today as merely one IPO will see action. Ganga Bath IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of its subscription.
Commodity corner
Gold prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker US dollar and disappointing economic data, as investors weighed growing economic and political uncertainties.
Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at $3,378.22 per ounce, after touching a 1 per cent intraday gain. US gold futures closed 0.7 per cent higher at $3,399.20.
Meanwhile, oil prices slipped amid signs of easing supply-demand dynamics. Rising OPEC+ output and persistent concerns over the global economic outlook—exacerbated by trade tensions—weighed on sentiment.
Brent crude futures dropped 1.17 per cent, to settle at $64.86 per barrel. US WTI crude fell 0.88 per cent, to close at $62.85 a barrel.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lower US growth trajectory, margin pressures ahead for Zydus Lifesciences
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zydus Lifesciences reported a strong Q4FY25 performance, beating Street estimates on the back of solid revenue and margin expansion. However, rising R&D costs, concerns around future US sales, and stretched valuations have led brokerages to lower their estimates and maintain a cautious outlook on the stock.
Currently trading at ₹933, the stock has gained 5 per cent over the past month. Still, analysts see limited upside in the near term due to emerging headwinds.
In Q4FY25, consolidated revenue rose 18 per cent year-on-year, driven by a robust 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 30 per cent sequential growth in US sales — the company’s largest market, accounting for 48 per cent of total revenue. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banks may hold back on fresh loans to Vodafone Idea as AGR clouds linger
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public sector banks are hesitant to extend fresh loans to cash-strapped Vodafone Idea (Vi) following the Supreme Court’s recent dismissal of telecom companies' plea seeking relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, according to three senior banking officials.
“We haven’t engaged with the government on this issue, nor do we have any such plans. At present, there is no intention to offer any relaxation on Vi’s dues or extend fresh credit,” one of the executives said.
Meanwhile, Vi CEO Akshaya Moondra told analysts during the company’s post-earnings call on Monday that discussions are ongoing with banks for debt funding to support long-term growth. However, he acknowledged that lenders are seeking clarity on Vi’s outstanding government dues before proceeding. The company’s board has already approved a fundraise of ₹20,000 crore in one or more tranches. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi warns investors against fake messages misusing its name and logo
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cautioned investors and the public against fraudulent messages falsely claiming to be issued by the regulator. These messages, circulated across various platforms, misuse Sebi’s logo, letterhead, and even the names of its officials, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.
Sebi noted that in several cases, individuals received fake messages from impersonators posing as Sebi officials. These messages included forged documents, such as notices demanding payment of fines via social media to avoid regulatory action.
In some instances, fraudsters also circulated fake sale certificates related to PACL properties and issued bogus documents citing the use of third-party vendor accounts, the regulator added. READ MORE
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong order visibility likely to help shipyard stocks sail faster
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared naval orders worth ₹8.45 trillion between FY22 and FY25—more than three times the value sanctioned in the preceding three years. Looking ahead, orders worth ₹2.35 trillion are expected in FY26–27, which is nearly 3.1 times the combined order book of the three listed PSU shipyards.
Despite a rising topline, the order books of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and Cochin Shipyard (CSL) have remained largely stagnant since FY19. Their combined revenue has grown from ₹8,900 crore in FY19 to ₹12,400 crore in 9MFY25 (not annualised), but execution challenges persist due to the lumpy nature of warship orders and long lead times. Ebitda margins remain volatile, driven by the complexity and evolving nature of vessel designs, with clearer cost and margin visibility only emerging at later stages of the projects.
Nevertheless, there is strong order visibility for at least ₹2.12 trillion during FY26–27. This pipeline includes six P75I submarines, three Kalvari-class submarines, next-generation Corvettes, P-17B Frigates, and various smaller vessels. Additionally, a third aircraft carrier could also be part of the upcoming orders. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HNIs aim for early retirement but low savings, planning hold them back
Stock Market LIVE Updates: High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) in India are increasingly aiming for early retirement, entrepreneurship, and overseas education for their children. However, limited savings, lack of personalised financial planning, and inadequate discipline are key obstacles, according to a survey conducted by Marcellus Investment Managers and Dun & Bradstreet.
The survey, which covered over 465 HNI households across 28 cities, revealed that 43 per cent of respondents save less than 20 per cent of their post-tax income.
Among higher-income HNIs—those earning over ₹10 crore annually—63 per cent save more than 30 per cent of their income.
Despite this, a major portion of their investments remains concentrated in real estate, indicating a skewed asset allocation. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi relaxes stance on the IPOs of companies with high public float
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has softened its position on approving initial public offerings (IPOs) by companies with a large number of public shareholders, resolving a grey area that had stalled several high-profile listings.
As a result, five such companies – including HDB Financial Services and Hero FinCorp -- which had filed their draft red herring prospectus last year, have recently received regulatory nod for their IPOs.
The delay in Sebi’s approval, according to people in the know, stemmed from ambiguity over whether a large number of public shareholders, without any prior public fundraising, violated provisions of the Companies Act. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end mixed on Wednesday
6:56 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:56 AM IST