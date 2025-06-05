Motilal Oswal recommends these three stocks to buy today; Check out target

Stocks to buy:
Buy SRF, CMP: ₹3,050, Stop-loss: ₹2,940, Target: ₹3,250
The stock has consolidated in a broad range in last couple of months which seems to be a time wise correction within an uptrend. In last couple of sessions, the stock has seen a positive momentum and is now on the verge of breakout from this consolidation. We expect the stock to resume the uptrend in the near term and hence, traders should look for buying opportunity.
Buy CONCOR, CMP: ₹806, Stop-loss: ₹780, Target: ₹850
The stock has recently seen an upmove supported by rising volumes. The prices have surpassed its 200 DEMA hurdle and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum. Hence, we expect the prices to rally higher in the short term.
Buy BEL, CMP: ₹390, Stop-loss: ₹379, Target: ₹410
The stock has recently rallied higher along with the other defence stocks with high volumes. Prices have formed a’ Bullish Flag’ pattern on the daily chart hinting at a continuation of the uptrend. The overall trend remains positive and hence, short term traders can look for buying at current levels and add on any minor dips. (Disclaimer: This article is by Ruchit Jain, head of equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)