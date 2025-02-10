Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Symphony, ETT, 5 others to remain in focus

Shares of CMS Info Systems, DISA India, Thangamayil Jewellery, and 3 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight following announcements of corporate actions such as dividend, bonus issues, or rights issue stocks. BSE data shows that all of these shares will trade ex-date tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, following their announcements.

Among others, EFC (I) will also remain in focus on Tuesday, as the company has announced that its board has declared a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the company. The company has fixed Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for the allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Furthermore, ETT, Thangamayil Jewellery, and Kairosoft AI Solutions are set to trade ex-date on February 11 following the announcement of rights issues for their respective shareholders.

ETT has announced a rights issue of fully paid-up 1,65,89,856 equity shares of a face value of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 5 each, amounting to Rs. 24,88,47,840. The company has set the issue price at Rs. 15 per equity share (including the premium of Rs. 5 per equity share).

Thangamayil Jewellery has announced a rights issue of 36,42,857 equity shares for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 510 crore (assuming full subscription) at a rights issue price of Rs. 1,400 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 1,390 per equity share). The company has set the record date on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.