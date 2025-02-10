Stocks to Watch, Feb 10: Steel stocks, Nykaa, Eicher, M&M, Vedanta, BEL

Stocks to watch on February 10: , Trump tariffs, weak global cues are likely to weigh on Indian benchmarks, Q3 results , Trump tariffs, weak global cues are likely to weigh on Indian benchmarks, Nifty50 and Sensex, on Monday , February 10, 2025. At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading 47 points lower at 23,568, indicating a negative start for the Indian bourses.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday amid growing concerns over escalating trade tensions due to a potential 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum imports, as announced by US President Donald Trump. Nikkei dropped 0.4 per cent, while Kospi 0.58 per cent. ASX 200 was down 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are stock to keep on the radar today:

Q3 results: Nykaa, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Nalco, CRISIL, Bata India, Patanjali Foods, Varun Beverages, Ashoka Buildcon and Escorts Kubota among others.

Steel stocks: Steel stocks will be in focus as Trump announced that he was planning a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports.

Also Read

Oil India: Recorded a 44 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 1,457 crore and a 16.7 per cent decline in revenue to Rs 9,089 crore.

LIC: Reported a 16 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to Rs 11,009 crore, despite a 9 per cent decline in net premium income to Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

Bharat Electronics: Received orders worth Rs 962 crore, including a Rs 610 crore contract for supplying Electro-Optic Fire Control Systems to the Indian Navy.

Shipping Corporation of India: Reported a 43.8 per cent annual drop in net profit at Rs 75.5 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 134.4 crore a year ago.

Vedanta: Received two orders totaling Rs 141.4 crore in penalties from the CGST & Central Excise, Rourkela Commissionerate.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Net profit rose 19 per cent to Rs 2,964 crore, driven by strong demand for SUVs and tractors. Revenue from operations increased 20 per cent to Rs 30,538 crore.

Hitachi Energy India: Received LoI from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited for a JV with BHEL to design and execute an HVDC link to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) to Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh).

HDFC Bank: Increased MCLR for overnight tenure by 5 bps to 9.20 per cent, despite RBI cutting the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent.

Delhivery: Reported 113.68 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 25 crore for Q3. Revenue increased 8.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,378.3 crore, but Ebitda fell 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 102.4 crore.

L&T Finance: Approved the acquisition of Paul Merchants Finance’s gold loan business for Rs 537 crore via slump sale.

Waaree Energies: Commenced operations at its 1.4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

ABFRL: Entered into a pact with Fidelity to subscribe to 3.95 crore shares of the company.

Popular Vehicles: Received LoI to establish a 3S facility for JLR vehicles in Nagpur, operations to start FY26. Another unit to establish an Ather Space 3.0 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Firstsource Solutions: Board approved share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of AccunAI for Rs 8.1 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Emerged as lowest bidder for a Rs 211 crore railway project.

Hyundai Motor India: Launched new variants and feature upgrades for EXTER and AURA models.

Tejas Networks: Collaborated with NEC Corp. on 5G technology with a Rs 525 crore investment over the next year.

Cipla: Manufacturing facility in Bengaluru’s Virgonagar received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Received an order from the CGST & CX in Maharashtra for Rs 121.25 crore in tax, interest, and penalties.

Alkem Laboratories: Reported a 5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to Rs 626 crore. Revenue from operations rose 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,374 crore.

Wockhardt: Reported a net profit of Rs 14 crore, recovering from an Rs 83 crore loss during the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 3 per cent to Rs 721 crore.

Fortis Healthcare: Net profit grew 84 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 248 crore, with a 15 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 1,928 crore.

NHPC: Reported a 47 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 330.1 crore due to higher expenses.

PSP Projects: Reported a 10.6 per cent decline in net sales to Rs 630.2 crore, with quarterly net profit plunging 83.7 per cent to Rs 5.1 crore.

VA Tech Wabag: Reported an 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to Rs 70.2 crore and a 15.1 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 811 crore. In a seperate development, the company secured consortium order worth $371 million (Rs 3,251 crore approx.) for Al Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant located in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry): Reduced losses by 69.2 per cent, from a net loss of Rs 48.4 crore to Rs 14.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

Zaggle Prepaid: Saw a 69 per cent Y-o-Y surge in revenue to Rs 336.4 crore and a 33 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 20.2 crore.

Sun TV Network: Reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to Rs 363 crore, and a 10.4 per cent drop in revenue to Rs 827.6 crore.

Venky's: Reported a 7.5 per cent decline in net sales to Rs 881.61 crore, but net profit surged 356.7 per cent to Rs 20.4 crore.

VST Industries: Net sales increased 1.3 per cent to Rs 367.2 crore, with quarterly net profit surging 153.7 per cent to Rs 136.3 crore.

Banco Products: Declared quarterly results and approved interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, a 550 per cent payout.

Borosil: Net profit declined 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 35.5 crore, but revenue rose 11.3 per cent to Rs 338 crore.

Securities in F&O ban period: Manappuram Finance