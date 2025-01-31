Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: GAIL, 53 others to trade ex-date next week
Here's the complete list of stocks to watch next week, along with their corporate actions and key dates, as per BSE dataKumar Gaurav New Delhi
Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: Shares of Mahanagar Gas, GAIL (India), Redtape, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, and 50 other companies will remain in focus from Monday, February 3, 2025, to Friday, February 7, 2025, following corporate actions such as dividends, stock splits, and bonus issues. These stocks will trade ex-date during the week.
According to BSE data, Mahanagar Gas, Godrej Consumer Products, Aarti Drugs, Emami, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Shree Cement, and GAIL (India) are among the 47 stocks set to turn ex-date for dividends this week. Additionally, Redtape, Sangam Finserv, and Thinkink Picturez will be in the spotlight after announcing bonus issues for their shareholders. Meanwhile, Rama Phosphates, Ksolves India, AGI Infra, and Minolta Finance will attract attention following stock split announcements. ALSO READ: Budget 2025: What should be your stock market trading strategy on Feb 1?
Harshil Agrotech will also be closely watched after announcing a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, amounting to a maximum of Rs 49.50 crore for eligible shareholders. Notably, the company is currently under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 2) on the BSE.
Here’s the complete list of stocks to watch next week, along with their corporate actions and key dates, as per BSE data:
| Company
| Ex-date
| Purpose
| Record date
| Apcotex Industries
| 03 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 03 Feb 2025
| Great Eastern Shipping Company
| 03 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 8.1000
| 03 Feb 2025
| Godrej Consumer Products
| 03 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 03 Feb 2025
| Jubilant Ingrevia
| 03 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.5000
| 03 Feb 2025
| Mahanagar Gas
| 03 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 12
| 03 Feb 2025
| Share India Securities
| 03 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2000
| 03 Feb 2025
| Siyaram Silk Mills
| 03 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 03 Feb 2025
| Wheels India
| 03 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.5000
| 03 Feb 2025
| Aarti Drugs
| 04 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Re - 1
| 04 Feb 2025
| Aurionpro Solutions
| 04 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Re - 1
| 04 Feb 2025
| Emami
| 04 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 04 Feb 2025
| KPIT Technologies
| 04 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.5000
| 04 Feb 2025
| LT Foods
| 04 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.5000
| 04 Feb 2025
| Orient Electric
| 04 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.7500
| 04 Feb 2025
| SRF
| 04 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.6000
| 04 Feb 2025
| GTV Engineering
| 05 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.5000
| 05 Feb 2025
| Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys
| 05 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 05 Feb 2025
| Manba Finance
| 05 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2500
| 05 Feb 2025
| MAS Financial Services
| 05 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
| 05 Feb 2025
| Shree Cement
| 05 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 50
| 05 Feb 2025
| SMC Global Securities
| 05 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 05 Feb 2025
| Sona BLW Precision Forgings
| 05 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.6000
| 05 Feb 2025
| India Motor Parts & Accessories
| 06 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 10
| 06 Feb 2025
| Irb Infrastructure Developers
| 06 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 06 Feb 2025
| Sharda Cropchem
| 06 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 06 Feb 2025
| Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
| 06 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 06 Feb 2025
| Banaras Beads
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.2500
| 08 Feb 2025
| Computer Age Management Services
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 17.5000
| 07 Feb 2025
| Clean Science and Technology
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 07 Feb 2025
| Epigral
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.5000
| 07 Feb 2025
| GAIL (INDIA)
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.5000
| 07 Feb 2025
| Gateway Distriparks
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 07 Feb 2025
| Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 07 Feb 2025
| Jasch Gauging Technologies
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 07 Feb 2025
| Jindal Stainless
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Re - 1
| 08 Feb 2025
| Julien Agro Infratech
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.0500
| 07 Feb 2025
| Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.5000
| 07 Feb 2025
| Marico
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 07 Feb 2025
| Nestle India
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 07 Feb 2025
| Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 07 Feb 2025
| Power Grid Corporation of India
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 07 Feb 2025
| Quess Corp
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 07 Feb 2025
| Shyam Metalics and Energy
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.2500
| 07 Feb 2025
| Steelcast
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.8000
| 07 Feb 2025
| Vaibhav Global
| 07 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.5000
| 08 Feb 2025
| Wonder Electricals