Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: GAIL, 53 others to trade ex-date next week

Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: Shares of Mahanagar Gas, GAIL (India), Redtape, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, and 50 other companies will remain in focus from Monday, February 3, 2025, to Friday, February 7, 2025, following corporate actions such as dividends, stock splits, and bonus issues. These stocks will trade ex-date during the week.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: What should be your stock market trading strategy on Feb 1? According to BSE data, Mahanagar Gas, Godrej Consumer Products, Aarti Drugs, Emami, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Shree Cement, and GAIL (India) are among the 47 stocks set to turn ex-date for dividends this week. Additionally, Redtape, Sangam Finserv, and Thinkink Picturez will be in the spotlight after announcing bonus issues for their shareholders. Meanwhile, Rama Phosphates, Ksolves India, AGI Infra, and Minolta Finance will attract attention following stock split announcements.

Harshil Agrotech will also be closely watched after announcing a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, amounting to a maximum of Rs 49.50 crore for eligible shareholders. Notably, the company is currently under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 2) on the BSE.