Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: GAIL, 53 others to trade ex-date next week

Here's the complete list of stocks to watch next week, along with their corporate actions and key dates, as per BSE data

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: Shares of Mahanagar Gas, GAIL (India), Redtape, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, and 50 other companies will remain in focus from Monday, February 3, 2025, to Friday, February 7, 2025, following corporate actions such as dividends, stock splits, and bonus issues. These stocks will trade ex-date during the week.
   
According to BSE data, Mahanagar Gas, Godrej Consumer Products, Aarti Drugs, Emami, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Shree Cement, and GAIL (India) are among the 47 stocks set to turn ex-date for dividends this week. Additionally, Redtape, Sangam Finserv, and Thinkink Picturez will be in the spotlight after announcing bonus issues for their shareholders. Meanwhile, Rama Phosphates, Ksolves India, AGI Infra, and Minolta Finance will attract attention following stock split announcements.  ALSO READ: Budget 2025: What should be your stock market trading strategy on Feb 1?
 
Harshil Agrotech will also be closely watched after announcing a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, amounting to a maximum of Rs 49.50 crore for eligible shareholders. Notably, the company is currently under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 2) on the BSE.
 
Here’s the complete list of stocks to watch next week, along with their corporate actions and key dates, as per BSE data:  
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Apcotex Industries 03 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 03 Feb 2025
Great Eastern Shipping Company 03 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 8.1000 03 Feb 2025
Godrej Consumer Products 03 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 03 Feb 2025
Jubilant Ingrevia 03 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.5000 03 Feb 2025
Mahanagar Gas 03 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 12 03 Feb 2025
Share India Securities 03 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2000 03 Feb 2025
Siyaram Silk Mills 03 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 03 Feb 2025
Wheels India 03 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.5000 03 Feb 2025
Aarti Drugs 04 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 04 Feb 2025
Aurionpro Solutions 04 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 04 Feb 2025
Emami 04 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 04 Feb 2025
KPIT Technologies 04 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.5000 04 Feb 2025
LT Foods 04 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.5000 04 Feb 2025
Orient Electric 04 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.7500 04 Feb 2025
SRF 04 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.6000 04 Feb 2025
GTV Engineering 05 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.5000 05 Feb 2025
Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys 05 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 05 Feb 2025
Manba Finance 05 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2500 05 Feb 2025
MAS Financial Services 05 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 05 Feb 2025
Shree Cement 05 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 50 05 Feb 2025
SMC Global Securities 05 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 05 Feb 2025
Sona BLW Precision Forgings 05 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.6000 05 Feb 2025
India Motor Parts & Accessories 06 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 10 06 Feb 2025
Irb Infrastructure Developers 06 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 06 Feb 2025
Sharda Cropchem 06 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 06 Feb 2025
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 06 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 06 Feb 2025
Banaras Beads 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.2500 08 Feb 2025
Computer Age Management Services 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 17.5000 07 Feb 2025
Clean Science and Technology 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 07 Feb 2025
Epigral 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.5000 07 Feb 2025
GAIL (INDIA) 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.5000 07 Feb 2025
Gateway Distriparks 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 07 Feb 2025
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 07 Feb 2025
Jasch Gauging Technologies 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 07 Feb 2025
Jindal Stainless 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 08 Feb 2025
Julien Agro Infratech 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.0500 07 Feb 2025
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.5000 07 Feb 2025
Marico 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 07 Feb 2025
Nestle India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 07 Feb 2025
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 07 Feb 2025
Power Grid Corporation of India 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 07 Feb 2025
Quess Corp 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 07 Feb 2025
Shyam Metalics and Energy 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.2500 07 Feb 2025
Steelcast 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.8000 07 Feb 2025
Vaibhav Global 07 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.5000 08 Feb 2025
Wonder Electricals
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

