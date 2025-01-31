Business Standard

Stock market Holiday: Is trading open on BSE, NSE on Budget Day, Feb 1?

Stock market Holiday: Is trading open on BSE, NSE on Budget Day, Feb 1?

Stock markets in India are typically closed on weekends. Will this Saturday, Budget Day, be an exception? Read on to find out

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian stock markets will remain open for trading on Saturday, February 1, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26. 
According to a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), trading will follow the standard schedule from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.
 

Why are markets open on a Saturday? 

Stock markets in India are typically closed on weekends. However, in special cases like the Union Budget, trading is allowed on a Saturday. This was also done on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, when Budgets were presented on Saturdays.
 
For those interested in pre-market trading, the NSE will operate from 9:00 am to 9:08 am on Budget Day.
 
 

BSE to remain open: Special trading schedule announced 

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has also confirmed that markets will remain open for regular trading hours on February 1, 2025. Additionally, BSE indices will be calculated on the special trading day.

Key trading timings on Budget Day 
  • Block deal session 1: 8.45 am – 9.00 am 
  • Special pre-open session (For IPO & relisted securities): 9.00 am – 9.45 am 
  • Call auction illiquid session: 9.30 am – 3.30 pm (Six sessions of one hour each) 
  • Block deal session 2: 2.05 pm – 2.20 pm 
  • Post-closing session: 3.40 pm – 4.00 pm 
  • Trade modification cut-off time: 4.15 pm
 

What to expect in Union Budget 2025 

The Budget Session kicks off with the tabling of the Economic Survey 2024-2025 on January 31, followed by the Union Budget presentation on February 1.
 
Key dates of Budget session 
  • February 1: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025 in Parliament
  • February 3-4: Lok Sabha debates the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address
  • February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha

Analysts cautious on Bank of Baroda after mixed Q3; share price falls 5%

Stock Market stock market trading Indian stocks Trading Holidays BSE NSE Budget 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

