Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025: Date, time & where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman live

Union Budget 2025: Date, time & where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman live

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first full Budget of Modi 3.0 on Feb 1. Check the date, time, and where to watch the live speech online

Sitharaman, Budget, Bahi-khata

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government on February 1. With expectations of revised income tax slabs, a massive boost for infrastructure, and increased funding for rural development and education, this Budget is highly anticipated.
 
Notably, Sitharaman will make history by presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget, the highest by any finance minister in independent India.
 

Budget 2025: Key dates & session timeline

 
The Budget session of Parliament commenced on Friday, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The session will take place in two parts:
 
 
  • First phase: January 31 to February 13 
  • Second phase: March 10 to April 4
 

Budget 2025: Date & time

 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech in Lok Sabha at 11:00 am on February 1 (Saturday).
 

Where to watch Budget 2025 live streaming?

 
You can catch live coverage of Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech on the Business Standard website and Business Standard's official YouTube channel.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Economic Survey 2025 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman tables report; all eyes on growth, inflation

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 600 pts to 77,360 before Economic Survey release; All sectors gain

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget session LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey soon

Budget 2025

Will Sensex, Nifty rally or tank on Budget 2025 day? Check key levels here

ballistic missiles UAE

Defence stocks: GRSE, BDL, BEL, HAL surge up to 9% day ahead of Budget 2025

 

Economic survey 2024-25: What to expect

 
A day before the Budget, Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2024-25. This report provides an official assessment of India’s economic performance for the ongoing financial year and outlines challenges for the future.
 
The Economic Survey serves as a blueprint for growth and reforms, crafted by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and his team. 
 

PM Modi’s remarks on Budget 2025

 
Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a significant milestone. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he noted that for the first time since 2014, there was no foreign attempt to disrupt India's stability before a session.
 
With his government presenting its first full-fledged Budget in its third term, Modi invoked Goddess Lakshmi, expressing hope that she will bless the poor and middle class with prosperity.
 
He further emphasised that this Budget will infuse confidence and energy in India's journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, a vision to make India a fully developed nation by its 100th year of independence.
 

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget session LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey soon

GDP growth

Economic Survey likely to project 6.3-6.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year

President

President Murmu opens Budget session 2025: Housing, healthcare, AI in focus

Narendra Modi

PM Modi's 'no foreign interference' jibe at Oppn ahead of Budget session

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

Hopeful that Budget will offer schemes to aid MSMEs: UCCI president

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2025 Budget session Union Budget BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon