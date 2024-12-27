Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: KPI Green, 10 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: Shares of Shares of KPI Green Energy , Sharanam Infraproject and Trading, Pro Fin Capital Services, Redtape, and seven other companies will remain in the spotlight next week from Monday, December 30, 2024, to January 3, 2025, as their ex-dates loom following announcements of corporate actions such as bonus issues, dividends, stock splits, or rights issues.

According to BSE data, shares of KPI Green Energy, Banco Products (India), Surya Roshni, Ceenik Exports (India), and Garware Technical Fibres will trade ex-date next week as they have announced bonus rewards for shareholders.

Additionally, Redtape shares will trade ex-date next week after the company declared a dividend. Getalong Enterprise and Inertia Steel have announced stock splits, while Harshil Agrotech, Pro Fin Capital Services, and Sharanam Infraproject and Trading have announced rights issues.

Here are the complete details of companies whose shares will trade ex-date next week, along with their corporate announcements and key details:

Companies trading ex-date following dividend announcements:

Redtape: The footwear company, in an exchange filing, announced that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 2 (100 per cent) per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25. The company has fixed Friday, January 3, 2025, as the record date for determining entitlement to the interim dividend. Shares will trade ex-date on January 3, 2025.

Companies trading ex-date following ‘bonus issue’ announcements:

KPI Green Energy: The power generation company's shares will trade ex-date on January 3, 2025, as it has announced the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 1:2 ratio (1 equity share of Rs 5 each for every 2 existing shares). The record date is Friday, January 3, 2025.

Surya Roshni: The company’s shares will trade ex-date on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, following its announcement of a 1:1 bonus issue (1 new equity share for every 1 existing share). The record date is also January 1, 2025.

Ceenik Exports (India): The company’s shares will trade ex-date on Friday, January 3, 2025, as the company has announced a bonus issue in a 1:5 ratio (1 bonus share for every 5 existing shares). The record date is January 3, 2025.

Garware Technical Fibres: The company’s shares will trade ex-date on Friday, January 3, 2025, as the company has announced a 4:1 bonus issue (4 bonus shares for every 1 existing share). The record date is January 3, 2025.

Banco Products (India): The company’s shares will trade ex-date on Monday, December 30, 2024, as the company has announced a 1:1 bonus issue (1 bonus share for every 1 existing share). The record date is December 30, 2024.

Companies trading ex-date following ‘stock-split’ announcements:

Inertia Steel: The company has announced a stock split, subdividing 1,19,78,800 equity shares of Rs 10 face value into 11,97,88,000 equity shares of Re 1 each. Shares will trade ex-date on January 3, 2025, with the record date also set for January 3, 2025.

Getalong Enterprise: The company has announced a stock split, subdividing 1 equity share of Rs 10 face value into 10 equity shares of Re 1 face value. Shares will trade ex-date on Thursday, January 2, 2025, with the record date also set for January 2, 2025.

Companies trading ex-date following ‘rights issue’ announcements:

Harshil Agrotech: Shares will trade ex-date on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, as the company has announced a rights issue of equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, aggregating up to Rs 49.5 crore. The record date is December 31, 2024.

Pro Fin Capital Services:The company has announced a rights issue in a 1:2 ratio (1 equity share for every 2 existing shares) at Rs 4.50 per share. Shares will trade ex-date on December 31, 2024, with the record date also set for December 31, 2024.

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading: The company's shares will trade ex-date on December 31, 2024, as the company has announced a rights issue of 48 crore equity shares of Rs 1 face value at an issue price of Re 1 per share, aggregating up to Rs 48 crore. The record date is December 31, 2024.