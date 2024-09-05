Dividend, Stock Split, Buyback: Gulf Oil, 15 more shares turn ex-date today

Dividend, Stock-split, Buyback Today: Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants and 12 other companies will remain in focus as they will go ex-date for the dividends they have announced. Besides these, shares of Sapphire Foods, Orient Trimex, and Aarti Drugs will trade ex-date for the stock split, rights issue, and share buyback, respectively, that they have announced.



Here is the list of stocks to trade ex-dividend date today: Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants and 12 other companies will remain in focus as they will go ex-date for the dividends they have announced. Besides these, shares of Sapphire Foods, Orient Trimex, and Aarti Drugs will trade ex-date for the stock split, rights issue, and share buyback, respectively, that they have announced. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NIIT Learning Systems: Shares of NIIT Learning Systems will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.75 apiece. The record date for the dividend is also September 5, 2024.

BLS International Services: BLS International Services will trade ex-dividend today with a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Gulf Oil Lubricants India shares will trade ex-dividend today, offering a final dividend of Rs 20 apiece. The record date is September 5, 2024.

Heranba Industries: Heranba Industries is set to trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend payout of Rs 1.25 per share.

More From This Section

IRCON International: IRCON International will trade ex-dividend today after announcing a final dividend of Rs 1.30 per share.

Jay Bharat Maruti: Jay Bharat Maruti shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 0.70 per share.

JBM Auto: Shares of JBM Auto will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

Jupiter Wagons: Jupiter Wagons will go ex-dividend today with a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share.

NIIT: NIIT will trade ex-dividend today after announcing a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share. The record date is September 5, 2024.

Prithvi Exchange (India): Prithvi Exchange (India) will trade ex-dividend today, offering a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. The record date is September 5, 2024.

RHI Magnesita India: RHI Magnesita India shares will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Shetron: Shares of Shetron are set to trade ex-dividend today, with a dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Silver Touch Technologies: Shares of Silver Touch Technologies will trade ex-dividend today after the company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Stock trading ex-date for Buyback

Aarti Drugs: Shares of Aarti Drugs will trade ex-date for the buyback of up to 6,65,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 900 per equity share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process as required under Buyback Regulations.

Shares trading ex-date for Stock-split

Sapphire Foods India: Sapphire Foods India shares will trade ex-date today as the company has announced the subdivision/split of existing equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 5 equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects.

Stock trading ex-date for Rights Issue

Orient Trimex: Shares of Orient Trimex will trade ex-date today as the company has announced a rights issue of 4,41,04,359 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 11 per equity share, aggregating to an amount of Rs 4851.48 lakhs.