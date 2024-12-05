Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dividend, stock-split: Phoenix Township, 3 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will turn ex-date tomorrow along with their respective corporate announcements, and other key details

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 8:52 AM IST
Shares of Phoenix Township, Consecutive Investment & Trading Company, Vistar Amar, and Eraaya Lifespaces will remain in focus today as they trade ex-date for their respective corporate actions tomorrow, December 6, 2024.
 
Among them, as per the BSE data, Consecutive Investment & Trading Company has announced a bonus issue, as well as a subdivision of its stocks. Meanwhile, Phoenix Township has announced a dividend reward for its shareholders. Eraaya Lifespaces has also announced a subdivision of its stocks, whereas Vistar Amar will trade ex-date tomorrow for the announcement of a rights issue.
 
Here is the full details of their corporate announcements:
 
Consecutive Investment & Trading Company has announced a bonus issue and a stock split. Shareholders will receive 1 bonus equity share for every 1 equity share held (1:1 ratio). Additionally, the company will implement a stock split, subdividing each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each (10:1 ratio). Both the ex-date and record date for these actions are December 6, 2024.
 
Eraaya Lifespaces has also declared a stock split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this action are also December 6, 2024.
 
Phoenix Township has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.10 per share. The ex-date and record date for this dividend are December 6, 2024.

Vistar Amar will trade ex-date for its rights issue. The company has approved the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each through a rights issue, raising a total of Rs 30 crore. The ex-date for this corporate action is December 6, 2024.
 
The ex-date is the cutoff date for investors to qualify for these corporate actions. On this day, shares trade without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or rights issues, and prices typically adjust to reflect these changes.
 
First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

