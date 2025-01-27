Stocks to Watch, Jan 27: ICICI Bank, Indigo, BoI, Torrent Pharma, JSW Steel

Stocks to watch on Monday, January 27, 2025: Indian bourses will likely see a negative start on Monday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 173 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 22,940 level.

On Friday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bears with the BSE Sensex closing 329.92 points or 0.42 per cent lower at 76,520.38, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,092.20, falling 113 points or 0.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Monday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep track:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: Coal India, Tata Steel, Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Federal Bank, ACC, Mahindra Logistics, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Piramal Enterprises, Petronet LNG, Indraprastha Gas, Sundram Fasteners, The New India Assurance Company, RailTel Corporation of India, Emami, Apollo Pipes, Kaynes Technology India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Welspun Specialty Solutions, and Wonderla Holidays will release their quarterly earnings scorecard on January 27.

Listings today: CapitalNumbers Infotech will list on the BSE SME today.

ICICI Bank: Q3 standalone net profit increased to Rs 11,790 crore from Rs 10,270 crore (Y-o-Y), beating estimates of Rs 11,330 crore; gross NPA improved to 1.96 per cent from 1.97 per cent (Q-o-Q), while net NPA remained steady at 0.42 per cent; Q3 interest earned grew to Rs 41,300 crore from Rs 36,700 crore (Y-o-Y).

Bank of India: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 2,517 crore from Rs 1,870 crore (Y-o-Y); interest earned grew to Rs 18,200 crore from Rs 15,200 crore (Y-o-Y); gross NPA improved to 3.69 per cent from 4.41 per cent (Q-o-Q), while net NPA declined to 0.85 per cent from 0.94 per cent; provisions dropped to Rs 300 crore from Rs 1,040 crore (Q-o-Q).

JSW Steel: Q3 consolidated net profit fell to Rs 717 crore from Rs 2,450 crore (Y-o-Y), beating estimates of Rs 570 crore; revenue declined to Rs 4,140 crore from Rs 4,200 crore (Y-o-Y) but exceeded estimates of Rs 4,050 crore; Ebitda dropped to Rs 5,579 crore from Rs 7,180 crore (Y-o-Y), though higher than estimates of Rs 5,120 crore; Ebitda margin narrowed to 13.48 per cent from 17.12 per cent (Y-o-Y), above the estimated 12.6 per cent.

InterGlobe Aviation: Q3 standalone net profit declined to Rs 2,442 crore from Rs 2,998 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue rose to Rs 22,100 crore from Rs 19,452 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda remained steady at Rs 5,160 crore compared to Rs 5,144 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin narrowing to 23.34 per cent from 26.45 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Q3 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 503 crore from Rs 440 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue rose to Rs 2,809 crore from Rs 2,730 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda grew to Rs 914 crore from Rs 870 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 32.54 per cent from 31.81 per cent (Y-o-Y); the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share.

Godrej Consumer Products: Q3 consolidated net profit declined to Rs 498 crore from Rs 580 crore (Y-o-Y) versus an estimate of Rs 529 crore; revenue grew to Rs 3,770 crore from Rs 3,659 crore (Y-o-Y), slightly exceeding the estimate of Rs 3,730 crore; Ebitda declined to Rs 756 crore from Rs 840 crore (Y-o-Y), close to the estimate of Rs 757 crore; Ebitda margin narrowed to 20.06 per cent from 22.96 per cent (Y-o-Y); the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Shakti Pumps: Q3 consolidated net profit soared to Rs 104 crore from Rs 45.2 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue rose to Rs 650 crore from Rs 496 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda increased to Rs 154 crore from Rs 70.9 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 23.73 per cent from 14.32 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Macleod Tech Developers: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 944 crore compared to Rs 500 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda increased to Rs 1,300 crore from Rs 880 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 31.98 per cent from 30.12 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Tanfac Industries: Q3 standalone net profit increased to Rs 34.8 crore from Rs 10.1 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue rose to Rs 178 crore from Rs 87.7 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda surged to Rs 50.3 crore from Rs 14.6 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 28.23 per cent from 16.62 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Laurus Labs: Q3 consolidated net profit surged to Rs 93 crore from Rs 23.1 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda rose to Rs 286 crore from Rs 180 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 20.21 per cent from 15.18 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Sharda Cropchem: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 31.1 crore from Rs 4.6 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue increased to Rs 930 crore from Rs 630 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda grew to Rs 115 crore from Rs 69.5 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 12.34 per cent from 11 per cent (Y-o-Y); the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Steel Exchange India: Q3 standalone net profit jumped to Rs 15.9 crore from Rs 0.2 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue increased to Rs 327 crore from Rs 256 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda rose to Rs 39.4 crore from Rs 23.3 crore (Y-o-Y), with an Ebitda margin of 12.05 per cent compared to 9.11 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Alkyl Amines Chemicals: Q3 standalone net profit grew to Rs 43.8 crore from Rs 33.4 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue stood at Rs 370 crore, while Ebitda rose to Rs 70.9 crore from Rs 59.6 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin improved to 19.11 per cent from 18.51 per cent (Y-o-Y).

DCB Bank: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 150 crore from Rs 130 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue increased to Rs 1,670 crore from Rs 1,374 crore (Y-o-Y); gross NPA improved to 3.11 per cent from 3.29 per cent (Q-o-Q), while net NPA remained steady at 1.18 per cent; provisions increased to Rs 67.2 crore (Q-o-Q) from Rs 45.6 crore but declined significantly from Rs 322 crore (Y-o-Y).

LMW: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 150 crore from Rs 96.6 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue declined to Rs 710 crore from Rs 1,160 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda fell to Rs 32.3 crore from Rs 114 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin declining to 4.54 per cent from 9.78 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Associated Alcohols & Breweries: Q3 standalone net profit surged to Rs 26.1 crore from Rs 12.6 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue increased to Rs 334 crore from Rs 190 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda rose to Rs 39.5 crore from Rs 20.9 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 11.83 per cent from 10.56 per cent (Y-o-Y).

EMS: Q3 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 50.5 crore from Rs 37.3 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue rose to Rs 245 crore from Rs 199 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda grew to Rs 71.1 crore from Rs 46.8 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 28.98 per cent from 23.47 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Mehai Technology: Q3 consolidated net profit surged to Rs 5.5 crore from Rs 0.1 crore (Y-o-Y) and Rs 0.8 crore (Q-o-Q); revenue rose to Rs 55.1 crore from Rs 4.8 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda increased to Rs 8.7 crore from Rs 0.3 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 15.77 per cent from 6.39 per cent (Y-o-Y); the company also approved a stock split of 1 share into 10 shares.

Supriya Lifescience: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 46.8 crore from Rs 29.8 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue grew to Rs 186 crore from Rs 140 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda increased to Rs 66 crore from Rs 41.5 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin improving to 35.56 per cent from 29.62 per cent (Y-o-Y).

RPP Infra: Secured an order worth Rs 88 crore.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: The company’s unit entered a joint venture with Mitsubishi for an investment of Rs 560 crore; BEPL and MIPL will share a 51:49 economic interest in the SPV to develop a 4 million sq. ft. residential project in Bengaluru.

Intellect Design Arena: Q3 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 70.2 crore from Rs 52.8 crore (Q-o-Q); revenue rose to Rs 610 crore from Rs 560 crore (Q-o-Q); Ebit grew to Rs 79.1 crore from Rs 42.1 crore (Q-o-Q); Ebitda margin improved to 12.98 per cent from 7.56 per cent (Q-o-Q).

Jupiter Wagons: Its electric mobility arm, Jupiter Electric Mobility, signed an MoU with Porter to launch the JEM Udaan program, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities and promoting sustainable electric mobility.