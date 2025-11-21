Dividend stocks: 7 stocks will go ex-date next week; check full list here

What is ex-dividend date?
Key dividend payouts next week
Full list of stocks going ex-dividend
|Company
|Record Date
|Purpose
|Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
|Nov 25, 2025
|Interim Dividend- ₹55
|Power Finance Corporation Ltd
|Nov 26, 2025
|Interim Dividend- ₹3.65
|Shyamkamal Investments Ltd
|Nov 26, 2025
|Interim Dividend- ₹0.1
|AK Capital Services Ltd
|Nov 27, 2025
|Interim Dividend- ₹16
|Aryavan Enterprise Ltd
|Nov 28, 2025
|Interim Dividend- ₹0.5
|Meera Industries Ltd
|Nov 28, 2025
|Interim Dividend-₹0.5
|Nile Ltd
|Nov 28, 2025
|Interim Dividend- ₹5
