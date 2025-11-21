Dividend stocks: 7 stocks will go ex-date next week; check full list here

Exchange data on the BSE show that these firms have recently declared dividends, drawing the attention of investors who track payout opportunities around record dates and ex-dates.

What is ex-dividend date?

The ex-dividend date is the day on or after which a stock trades without the right to its next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on or after its ex-dividend date, you will not receive the upcoming dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, you must purchase the stock before the ex-dividend date.

Key dividend payouts next week Within this group, Ingersoll-Rand (India) has announced the largest dividend in absolute terms. The company’s board has approved a final dividend of ₹55 per share, and has fixed Tuesday, November 25, 2025, as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders. AK Capital Services has also declared a notable payout, announcing a dividend of ₹16 per share. Its record date has been set as Thursday, November 27, 2025 to determine which investors qualify for the distribution. These announcements are likely to attract income-oriented investors, especially those who look for a combination of regular cash flows and reasonably strong fundamentals.