Dividend stocks: 7 stocks will go ex-date next week; check full list here

AK Capital Services has also declared a notable payout, announcing a dividend of ₹16 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Dividend stocks: Seven companies, including Power Finance Corporation and AK Capital Services, will be in focus next week as their shares move into the ex-dividend phase between Monday, November 24, 2025, and Friday, November 28, 2025.
 
Exchange data on the BSE show that these firms have recently declared dividends, drawing the attention of investors who track payout opportunities around record dates and ex-dates.

What is ex-dividend date?

The ex-dividend date is the day on or after which a stock trades without the right to its next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on or after its ex-dividend date, you will not receive the upcoming dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, you must purchase the stock before the ex-dividend date.

Key dividend payouts next week

Within this group, Ingersoll-Rand (India) has announced the largest dividend in absolute terms. The company’s board has approved a final dividend of ₹55 per share, and has fixed Tuesday, November 25, 2025, as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders.
 
AK Capital Services has also declared a notable payout, announcing a dividend of ₹16 per share. Its record date has been set as Thursday, November 27, 2025 to determine which investors qualify for the distribution.
 
These announcements are likely to attract income-oriented investors, especially those who look for a combination of regular cash flows and reasonably strong fundamentals.

Full list of stocks going ex-dividend

Below is the complete set of stocks scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, along with their respective record dates and dividend details (as per recent exchange disclosures):
 
Company Record Date Purpose
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Nov 25, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹55
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Nov 26, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹3.65
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Nov 26, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹0.1
AK Capital Services Ltd Nov 27, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹16
Aryavan Enterprise Ltd Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹0.5
Meera Industries Ltd Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend-₹0.5
Nile Ltd Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹5
 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

