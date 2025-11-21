Inclusion of REITs in market indices through glide path: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
India’s market regulator is evaluating inclusion of real estate investment trusts (REITs) in market indices through a glide path as a means to improve liquidity and institutional investments in the instruments, while also looking at expanding the pool of mutual fund schemes in which REITs and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) can invest.
Why is Sebi looking at index inclusion for REITs?
“Sebi will work with all stakeholders to facilitate the inclusion of REITs in indices, through an appropriate glide path,” Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday at the National Conclave on REITs and InvITs in New Delhi.
“We are examining a proposal to expand the pool of liquid mutual fund schemes, in which REITs and InvITs can invest, while safeguarding investor interests,” he said.
Pandey added that the markets regulator was exploring whether private InvITs too may invest in greenfield projects with adequate safeguards. “Municipal bonds and state-level InvITs naturally complement this ecosystem. The recent announcement of the Maharashtra Government to create a Maharashtra Infrastructure Investment Trust is an important step in funding infrastructure at the state level,” he said.
What ease-of-doing-business measures are being planned?
On the primary market side, Sebi will continue to simplify capital raising through IPOs, rights issues, QIPs and bonds, Pandey added.
Pandey said the regulator was already engaging with institutional investors to deepen participation in REITs and InvITs. “We are coordinating with the Ministry of Finance and several state governments to accelerate public-asset monetisation. We are working with IRDAI, PFRDA and EPFO to facilitate greater participation from their entities under their purview,” he said.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India regulates the insurance industry, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority oversees pension products, while the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation administers pension schemes for organised-sector workers.
What is Sebi expecting from market participants?
Sebi is also evaluating further ease-of-doing-business measures for REITs and InvITs, and is holding discussions with industry stakeholders. Pandey emphasised the need for democratising access to these instruments, which would indirectly give unitholders exposure to high-value assets and real, cash returns.
“Our expectations are clear. Governance and investor interests will be non-negotiable. Use your associations, your digital presence and your networks to educate investors in multiple languages. With stronger benchmarking and disclosures, you can offer investors the transparency they need to stay invested,” Pandey said.
How large is the REIT–InvIT ecosystem today?
As of October 2025, the combined assets under management of REITs, InvITs and SM REITs is estimated at around ₹9.25 trillion — of which ₹7 trillion is in InvITs and ₹2.25 trillion in REITs and SM REITs.
Highlighting that India will require massive investment across transport, energy, urban infrastructure, telecom and aviation, Pandey said the country’s core sectors may require well over ₹700 trillion in investment by 2047.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.