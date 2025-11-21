Inclusion of REITs in market indices through glide path: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

India’s market regulator is evaluating inclusion of real estate investment trusts (REITs) in market indices through a glide path as a means to improve liquidity and institutional investments in the instruments, while also looking at expanding the pool of mutual fund schemes in which REITs and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) can invest.

Why is Sebi looking at index inclusion for REITs?

“Sebi will work with all stakeholders to facilitate the inclusion of REITs in indices, through an appropriate glide path,” Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday at the National Conclave on REITs and InvITs in New Delhi.

“We are examining a proposal to expand the pool of liquid mutual fund schemes, in which REITs and InvITs can invest, while safeguarding investor interests,” he said. Pandey added that the markets regulator was exploring whether private InvITs too may invest in greenfield projects with adequate safeguards. “Municipal bonds and state-level InvITs naturally complement this ecosystem. The recent announcement of the Maharashtra Government to create a Maharashtra Infrastructure Investment Trust is an important step in funding infrastructure at the state level,” he said. What ease-of-doing-business measures are being planned? On the primary market side, Sebi will continue to simplify capital raising through IPOs, rights issues, QIPs and bonds, Pandey added.

Pandey said the regulator was already engaging with institutional investors to deepen participation in REITs and InvITs. “We are coordinating with the Ministry of Finance and several state governments to accelerate public-asset monetisation. We are working with IRDAI, PFRDA and EPFO to facilitate greater participation from their entities under their purview,” he said. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India regulates the insurance industry, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority oversees pension products, while the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation administers pension schemes for organised-sector workers. What is Sebi expecting from market participants? Sebi is also evaluating further ease-of-doing-business measures for REITs and InvITs, and is holding discussions with industry stakeholders. Pandey emphasised the need for democratising access to these instruments, which would indirectly give unitholders exposure to high-value assets and real, cash returns.