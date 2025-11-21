Earlier, on November 12, Groww made a high-profile entry on the bourses, with its IPO priced at ₹100 per share. The stock listed at ₹112 on the NSE and ₹114 on the BSE, giving it a double-digit premium on day one. The early trading volatility has drawn comparisons with Ola Electric, which experienced a similar post-listing rollercoaster.

“While Ola did not have the necessary support for its valuation, Groww does,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president (Research) at Mehta Equities.

“Groww, on the other hand, has a strong business model and operational delivery to justify its premium valuation. Initial listing performance was influenced by scarcity of shares, with strong demand from institutions and HNIs. Month-on-month client additions were robust, around 1.3 lakh, while other top brokers saw declines. The 26 per cent market share, coupled with a younger client base, supports higher valuations. Trading at 35–40 times P/E is justified by market share, active users, and growth metrics,” Tapse added.

Ola Electric, Tapse noted, could not deliver on promises related to battery technology, sales, and operations.

Valuations still a concern for long-term investors

Despite these positive indicators, some analysts remain cautious, warning that it may be too early to make judgments from a long-term investment perspective.

“Stock prices are ultimately tethered to earnings, and long-term valuations matter,” said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.

Groww had a strong listing, supported by liquidity inflows, but the stock, Bathini highlighted, has been volatile. Prima facie, valuations look fully priced.

“Investors should wait for sustained earnings—ideally tracking two to three quarters—before making serious investment decisions. Momentum is driving the stock for now. Comparing Groww to Ola Electric is coincidental; the business models are entirely different, but in both cases, valuations need careful examination.”