Dividend bonanza! Hero MotoCorp, RVNL, 32 other stocks go ex-date next week

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:55 PM IST
Dividend stocks: Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Container Corporation of India, Power Grid Corporation of India, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and as many as 29 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight next week, from Monday, February 9, 2026, to Friday, February 13, 2026, as they have announced interim dividend rewards for their shareholders.
Other notable names on the list include Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Tyres, RITES, Hindustan Copper, NMDC, Minda Corporation, Cummins India, Triveni Turbine, NHPC, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, UNO Minda, and VRL Logistics, among others.
According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the coming week. Notably, to be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date do not qualify for the announced dividend.
Among the dividend announcements, Hero MotoCorp has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹110 per share, followed by Cummins India with an interim dividend of ₹20 per share. Defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has announced an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share, while Container Corporation of India and Power Grid Corporation of India will pay ₹3.40 per share and ₹3.25 per share, respectively.
Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week: