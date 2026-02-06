Dividend bonanza! Hero MotoCorp, RVNL, 32 other stocks go ex-date next week

Associate Sponsors

Upcoming dividend stock list: here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight next week following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they trade ex-dividend

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:55 PM IST
Dividend stocks:  Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Container Corporation of India, Power Grid Corporation of India, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and as many as 29 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight next week, from Monday, February 9, 2026, to Friday, February 13, 2026, as they have announced interim dividend rewards for their shareholders.  
Other notable names on the list include Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Tyres, RITES, Hindustan Copper, NMDC, Minda Corporation, Cummins India, Triveni Turbine, NHPC, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, UNO Minda, and VRL Logistics, among others.
 
According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the coming week. Notably, to be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date do not qualify for the announced dividend. 
 
Among the dividend announcements, Hero MotoCorp has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹110 per share, followed by Cummins India with an interim dividend of ₹20 per share. Defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has announced an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share, while Container Corporation of India and Power Grid Corporation of India will pay ₹3.40 per share and ₹3.25 per share, respectively.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week: 

 
Company Ex-date Dividend announcement Record date
Aarti Drugs Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 9, 2026
Bharat Dynamics Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.50 Feb 9, 2026
Container Corporation of India Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.40 Feb 9, 2026
Power Grid Corporation of India Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.25 Feb 9, 2026
Prithvi Exchange (India) Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 9, 2026
Triveni Turbine Feb 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.25 Feb 9, 2026
Apollo Tyres Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.50 Feb 10, 2026
BMW Ventures Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 10, 2026
CCL Products (India) Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Feb 10, 2026
Emami Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Feb 10, 2026
Jubilant Ingrevia Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 10, 2026
NHPC Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.40 Feb 10, 2026
PTL Enterprises Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 10, 2026
RITES Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.90 Feb 10, 2026
Transport Corporation of India Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹9 Feb 10, 2026
Tube Investments of India Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 10, 2026
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Feb 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Feb 10, 2026
ASM Technologies Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 11, 2026
Austere Systems Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 Feb 11, 2026
Cummins India Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹20 Feb 11, 2026
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.5000 Feb 11, 2026
FDC Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 11, 2026
Hero MotoCorp Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹110 Feb 11, 2026
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹12.70 Feb 11, 2026
Rail Vikas Nigam Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 11, 2026
UNO Minda Feb 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.90 Feb 11, 2026
Repco Home Finance Feb 12, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 12, 2026
BLS E-Services Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Feb 13, 2026
Hindustan Copper Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 13, 2026
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 Feb 13, 2026
Minda Corporation Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 Feb 13, 2026
NMDC Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 13, 2026
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 13, 2026
VRL Logistics Feb 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 13, 2026
  (Source: BSE)
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

