Dividend stocks: HUL, RailTel, Cyient, & 8 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Laurus Labs, RailTel Corporation of India, Ajanta Pharma, and seven other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date tomorrow following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Dividends are cash payments made by companies to shareholders, typically derived from the profits.

As per BSE data, the following stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, along with their respective key details

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): HUL has announced both an interim dividend of Rs 19.00 and a special dividend of Rs 10 per share. The ex-dividend and record dates for both are November 6, 2024.

Ajanta Pharma: Shares of Ajanta Pharma will trade ex-dividend, with an interim dividend of Rs 28 per share. The record date is also November 6, 2024.

Alldigi Tech: Alldigi Tech has declared an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share, with the ex-dividend date on November 6, 2024.

ADF Foods: The company will trade ex-dividend as it has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per share. The record date is set for November 6, 2024.

Cyient: Cyient has announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, with the same ex-dividend and record date, November 6, 2024.

Laurus Labs: Laurus Labs has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is November 6, 2024.

LT Foods: LT Foods will go ex-dividend, offering an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. The record date is November 6, 2024.

Nippon Life India Asset Management: Nippon Life has announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, with shares trading ex-dividend on November 6, 2024.

RailTel Corporation of India: RailTel has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for November 6, 2024.

Siyaram Silk Mills: Siyaram Silk Mills will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, offering an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date is also November 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, shares of Coal India, Dr. Lal PathLabs, CARE Ratings, and Sasken Technologies will also be in focus as they turn ex-dividend today following their recent interim dividend announcements. Coal India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15.75 per share, Dr Lal PathLabs and CARE Ratings have announced interim dividends of Rs 6 and Rs 7 per share, respectively, and Sasken Technologies has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

The ex-date refers to when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies finalize the list of beneficiaries for dividends based on shareholders recorded by the close of the record date.