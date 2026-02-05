Dividend stocks: NTPC, Hudco, REC, 21 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, February 5, 2026: D-Street investors looking to earn additional income from their equity holdings can keep an eye on Accelya Solutions India, ACME Solar Holdings, REC, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Manappuram Finance, Manba Finance, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), and 17 others, as they have announced dividend payouts to reward their shareholders.

According to corporate disclosures on the BSE, shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, February 6, 2026. Investors seeking eligibility for these dividend payouts must purchase the shares on or before the ex-date, February 6, as per the T+1 settlement mechanism.

Company Ex-da Purpose Record date Accelya Solutions India Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹45 Feb 6, 2026 ACME Solar Holdings Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 Feb 6, 2026 Amrutanjan Health Care Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 7, 2026 B2B Software Technologies Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 7, 2026 Clean Science and Technology Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 6, 2026 Control Print Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Feb 6, 2026 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.15 Feb 7, 2026 Insecticides (India) Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 6, 2026 Manappuram Finance Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Feb 6, 2026 Manba Finance Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.25 Feb 6, 2026 National Aluminium Company Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.50 Feb 6, 2026 Nestle India Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Feb 6, 2026 NTPC Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Feb 6, 2026 Quess Corp Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 6, 2026 REC Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.60 Feb 6, 2026 Sharda Cropchem Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Feb 6, 2026 Shriram Pistons & Rings Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 6, 2026 SIS Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Feb 6, 2026 SMC Global Securities Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 Feb 6, 2026 Steelcast Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.45 Feb 6, 2026 Sundaram Finance Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹16 Feb 6, 2026 TCI Express Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Feb 7, 2026 Triveni Engineering & Industries Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 6, 2026 Veedol Corporation Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹14 Feb 6, 2026 Further, NTPC has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share, while Clean Science and Technology and Insecticides (India) have announced dividends of ₹2 per share each. Triveni Engineering & Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, while Hudco has announced ₹1.15 per share.

(Source: BSE) On the lower end, Amrutanjan Health Care and B2B Software Technologies have declared interim dividends of ₹1 per share each. Manappuram Finance will pay ₹0.50 per share, SMC Global Securities ₹0.60 per share, Steelcast ₹0.45 per share, Manba Finance ₹0.25 per share, and ACME Solar Holdings ₹0.20 per share. On the record date front, most of the companies including Accelya Solutions India, ACME Solar Holdings, Clean Science and Technology, Control Print, Insecticides (India), Manappuram Finance, Manba Finance, NALCO, Nestle India, NTPC, Quess Corp, REC, Sharda Cropchem, Shriram Pistons & Rings, SIS, SMC Global Securities, Steelcast, Sundaram Finance, Triveni Engineering & Industries, and Veedol Corporation have fixed February 6, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.