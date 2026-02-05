Dividend stocks: NTPC, Hudco, REC, 21 others to remain in focus today
Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrowSI Reporter New Delhi
Dividend stocks today, Thursday, February 5, 2026: D-Street investors looking to earn additional income from their equity holdings can keep an eye on Accelya Solutions India, ACME Solar Holdings, REC, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Manappuram Finance, Manba Finance, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), and 17 others, as they have announced dividend payouts to reward their shareholders.
According to corporate disclosures on the BSE, shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, February 6, 2026. Investors seeking eligibility for these dividend payouts must purchase the shares on or before the ex-date, February 6, as per the T+1 settlement mechanism.
Sharda Cropchem has announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, while Quess Corp and Shriram Pistons & Rings have declared dividends of ₹5 per share each. National Aluminium Company (Nalco)
and REC have announced interim dividends of ₹4.50 per share and ₹4.60 per share, respectively, while Control Print will pay ₹4 per share.
Further, NTPC
has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share, while Clean Science and Technology and Insecticides (India) have announced dividends of ₹2 per share each. Triveni Engineering & Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, while Hudco
has announced ₹1.15 per share.
| Company
| Ex-da
| Purpose
| Record date
| Accelya Solutions India
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹45
| Feb 6, 2026
| ACME Solar Holdings
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.20
| Feb 6, 2026
| Amrutanjan Health Care
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹1
| Feb 7, 2026
| B2B Software Technologies
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹1
| Feb 7, 2026
| Clean Science and Technology
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹2
| Feb 6, 2026
| Control Print
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹4
| Feb 6, 2026
| Housing & Urban Development Corporation
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹1.15
| Feb 7, 2026
| Insecticides (India)
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹2
| Feb 6, 2026
| Manappuram Finance
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.50
| Feb 6, 2026
| Manba Finance
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.25
| Feb 6, 2026
| National Aluminium Company
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹4.50
| Feb 6, 2026
| Nestle India
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹7
| Feb 6, 2026
| NTPC
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹2.75
| Feb 6, 2026
| Quess Corp
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹5
| Feb 6, 2026
| REC
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹4.60
| Feb 6, 2026
| Sharda Cropchem
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹6
| Feb 6, 2026
| Shriram Pistons & Rings
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹5
| Feb 6, 2026
| SIS
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹7
| Feb 6, 2026
| SMC Global Securities
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.60
| Feb 6, 2026
| Steelcast
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.45
| Feb 6, 2026
| Sundaram Finance
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹16
| Feb 6, 2026
| TCI Express
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹7
| Feb 7, 2026
| Triveni Engineering & Industries
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹1.50
| Feb 6, 2026
| Veedol Corporation
| Feb 6, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹14
| Feb 6, 2026
(Source: BSE) On the lower end, Amrutanjan Health Care and B2B Software Technologies have declared interim dividends of ₹1 per share each. Manappuram Finance will pay ₹0.50 per share, SMC Global Securities ₹0.60 per share, Steelcast ₹0.45 per share, Manba Finance ₹0.25 per share, and ACME Solar Holdings ₹0.20 per share.
On the record date front, most of the companies including Accelya Solutions India, ACME Solar Holdings, Clean Science and Technology, Control Print, Insecticides (India), Manappuram Finance, Manba Finance, NALCO, Nestle India, NTPC, Quess Corp, REC, Sharda Cropchem, Shriram Pistons & Rings, SIS, SMC Global Securities, Steelcast, Sundaram Finance, Triveni Engineering & Industries, and Veedol Corporation have fixed February 6, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.
Meanwhile, Amrutanjan Health Care, B2B Software Technologies, HUDCO, and TCI Express have set February 7, 2026, as their respective record dates.