Markets / News / Dividend stocks: NTPC, Hudco, REC, 21 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: NTPC, Hudco, REC, 21 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow

Dividend stocks today
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 8:05 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Thursday, February 5, 2026: D-Street investors looking to earn additional income from their equity holdings can keep an eye on Accelya Solutions India, ACME Solar Holdings, REC, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Manappuram Finance, Manba Finance, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), and 17 others, as they have announced dividend payouts to reward their shareholders.
 
According to corporate disclosures on the BSE, shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, February 6, 2026. Investors seeking eligibility for these dividend payouts must purchase the shares on or before the ex-date, February 6, as per the T+1 settlement mechanism.
 
Among the announcements, Accelya Solutions India has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹45 per share. Sundaram Finance follows with an interim dividend of ₹16 per share, while Veedol Corporation has announced an interim dividend of ₹14 per share. Nestle India, SIS, and TCI Express have each declared interim dividends of ₹7 per share.
 
Sharda Cropchem has announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, while Quess Corp and Shriram Pistons & Rings have declared dividends of ₹5 per share each. National Aluminium Company (Nalco) and REC have announced interim dividends of ₹4.50 per share and ₹4.60 per share, respectively, while Control Print will pay ₹4 per share.
 
Further, NTPC has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share, while Clean Science and Technology and Insecticides (India) have announced dividends of ₹2 per share each. Triveni Engineering & Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, while Hudco has announced ₹1.15 per share. 
Company Ex-da Purpose Record date
Accelya Solutions India Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹45 Feb 6, 2026
ACME Solar Holdings Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 Feb 6, 2026
Amrutanjan Health Care Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 7, 2026
B2B Software Technologies Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 7, 2026
Clean Science and Technology Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 6, 2026
Control Print Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Feb 6, 2026
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.15 Feb 7, 2026
Insecticides (India) Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 6, 2026
Manappuram Finance Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Feb 6, 2026
Manba Finance Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.25 Feb 6, 2026
National Aluminium Company Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.50 Feb 6, 2026
Nestle India Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Feb 6, 2026
NTPC Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Feb 6, 2026
Quess Corp Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 6, 2026
REC Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.60 Feb 6, 2026
Sharda Cropchem Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Feb 6, 2026
Shriram Pistons & Rings Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 6, 2026
SIS Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Feb 6, 2026
SMC Global Securities Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 Feb 6, 2026
Steelcast Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.45 Feb 6, 2026
Sundaram Finance Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹16 Feb 6, 2026
TCI Express Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Feb 7, 2026
Triveni Engineering & Industries Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 6, 2026
Veedol Corporation Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹14 Feb 6, 2026
 
(Source: BSE)  On the lower end, Amrutanjan Health Care and B2B Software Technologies have declared interim dividends of ₹1 per share each. Manappuram Finance will pay ₹0.50 per share, SMC Global Securities ₹0.60 per share, Steelcast ₹0.45 per share, Manba Finance ₹0.25 per share, and ACME Solar Holdings ₹0.20 per share. 
On the record date front, most of the companies including Accelya Solutions India, ACME Solar Holdings, Clean Science and Technology, Control Print, Insecticides (India), Manappuram Finance, Manba Finance, NALCO, Nestle India, NTPC, Quess Corp, REC, Sharda Cropchem, Shriram Pistons & Rings, SIS, SMC Global Securities, Steelcast, Sundaram Finance, Triveni Engineering & Industries, and Veedol Corporation have fixed February 6, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.
 
Meanwhile, Amrutanjan Health Care, B2B Software Technologies, HUDCO, and TCI Express have set February 7, 2026, as their respective record dates.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

