Domestic demand and higher volumes to keep growth strong for NMDC

With an increase in environmental clearance limits, volumes could cross 51 million tonnes in FY27 and 54 million tonnes in FY28. Given strong domestic demand and NMDC’s pricing at a 28 per cent discount to import parity, the company is well placed for potential upside from price hikes. However, global iron ore prices could soften if the latest Chinese stimulus fails to revive demand, reducing ore absorption.

NMDC has planned capital expenditure of over Rs 70,000 crore over the next four to five years for evacuation and capacity enhancement. The company had earlier guided for capex of Rs 4,000 crore in FY26. In January, NMDC commenced mining at the Tokisud North coal mine in Jharkhand for thermal coal. Capex is expected to rise sharply from H2FY27, with over Rs 10,000 crore to be spent in each of FY27 and FY28. Volume growth and capex execution will be key monitorables.