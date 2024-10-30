Dividend stocks: NTPC, Tech Mahindra, & 11 others to remain in focus today

Shares of Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft, Balkrishna Industries, and 10 other companies will remain in focus today following their announcements of dividend payments for their respective shareholders, as per the BSE data. Dividends are cash payments made by companies to shareholders, typically derived from profits.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend tomorrow:

Balkrishna Industries: Balkrishna Industries will trade ex-dividend, with an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date for the said corporate action is November 2, 2024.

NTPC: The energy giant NTPC will trade ex-dividend on October 31, offering an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share. The record date is scheduled for November 2, 2024.

Tech Mahindra: The IT giant Tech Mahindra will trade ex-dividend on October 31, offering one of the higher payouts with an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. The company has fixed November 1, 2024.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Ramkrishna Forgings shares will go ex-dividend with an interim payout of Re 1 per share, with a record date on November 2, 2024.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Shares of Bhansali Engineering will go ex-dividend on October 31, with a declared interim dividend of Re 1 per share. Both the ex-date and record date are set for October 31, 2024.

Birlasoft: The IT services firm Birlasoft will trade ex-dividend with an interim payout of Rs 2.5 per share.

Ceenik Exports (India): Ceenik Exports has announced one of the highest dividends in this lineup, with an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share.

Dodla Dairy: Dodla Dairy will trade ex-dividend with a payout of Rs 3 per share.

Godrej Consumer Products: Shares of Godrej Consumer will go ex-dividend on October 31, with an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date is set for November 1, 2024.

Julien Agro Infratech: Julien Agro will trade ex-dividend with a dividend announcement of Rs 0.05 per share.

R R Kabel: R R Kabel will be trading ex-dividend with an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share and a record date on November 1, 2024.

Supreme Petrochem: The petrochemical firm Supreme Petrochem will go ex-dividend, offering a Rs 2.5 per share payout to shareholders.

Transport Corporation of India (TCI): TCI shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31, with an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share and a record date set for November 1, 2024.

In addition, Sellwin Traders will also be closely watched by investors as the company has announced a bonus issue along with a stock split. According to data available on the BSE, the company plans to subdivide each equity share of face value Rs 10 fully paid up into 5 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each fully paid up. The company has also announced the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 new fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 2 for every 8 existing fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday, October 21, 2024.