Dividend stocks: Schaeffler India, 2 others to remain in focus today

Shares of Schaeffler India, CIE Automotive India, and Elantas Beck India are expected to remain in focus today as they will turn ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23, following their announcements of dividend payouts for shareholders. A dividend, often considered a form of passive income for investors, is a portion of a company’s earnings distributed to its shareholders, typically as a reward for their investment.

Among them, Schaeffler India , an auto components and equipment manufacturer, has announced that its board has recommended a dividend of ₹28 per equity share of face value ₹2 each. However, this remains subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 30, 2025. The company has set April 23, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM, Schaeffler India said in an exchange filing.

CIE Automotive India has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹7 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. The company has also set April 23, 2025, as the record date to ascertain shareholder eligibility.

"The dividend on the equity shares of the company for the year ended December 31, 2024, as recommended by the board of directors and as may be declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of the AGM (scheduled on April 30, 2025) to those shareholders or their mandates," the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, Elantas Beck India’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹7.50 per fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, subject to applicable tax deductions and approval by members at the sixty-ninth Annual General Meeting, also scheduled for April 30, 2025. The company has designated April 23, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.

The ex-dividend date and record date are two key milestones used to determine shareholders' eligibility for dividends. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The record date, on the other hand, is when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.