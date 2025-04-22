Market guide, April 22: HCL Tech Q4, US trade deal among top factors today

Stock Market Today, Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Stock markets in India, today, may open slightly higher, despite the weakness in Wall Street indices in the US and mixed trade in Asia. The market sentiment during the day could be guided by stock-specific action amid the Stock markets in India, today, may open slightly higher, despite the weakness in Wall Street indices in the US and mixed trade in Asia. The market sentiment during the day could be guided by stock-specific action amid the March 2025 quarter earnings (Q4FY25 results), foreign investors' activity, rupee movement, and record-high gold prices.

At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 32 points at 24,167 level.

Meanwhile, in the previous session, Indian stock markets clocked gains for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, led by healthy buying in bank, IT, and auto stocks.

FIIs/FPIs bought India stocks worth ₹1,970.17 crore on Monday, while DIIs net bought stocks worth ₹246.59 crore. The BSE Sensex added 855 points, or 1.09 per cent, to settle at 79,409, while the Nifty50 rallied 274 points, or 1.15 per cent, to shut shop at 24,126. The indices have fully recovered all the tariff war-led losses, triggered by the US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement on April 2, 2025.FIIs/FPIs bought India stocks worth ₹1,970.17 crore on Monday, while DIIs net bought stocks worth ₹246.59 crore.

Against this, here are the top factors that will guide the stock markets today; Stock Market Prediction Today, April 22, 2025:

Global Markets Today:

Markets in the Asia Pacific region opened mostly lower on Tuesday morning, following a heavy sell-off in US stocks overnight. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, while Australia’s ASX200 slipped 0.57 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi, however, was up 0.05 per cent.

In the US, key Wall Street indices logged heavy losses as Trump questioned the US Fed's autonomy and Jerome Powell’s tenure as the Fed chief.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.48 per cent, the S&P 500 shed 2.36 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.55 per cent. At one point, all the three indices were down over 3 per cent each during the session.

Amid lack of triggers, global investors will eye trade war-related developments, and speeches by various members of the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank.

Q4 Results Today:

AU Small Finance Bank, CDG Petchem, Cella Space, Choice International, Cyient DLM, Delta Corp, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Havells India, HCL Technologies, Huhtamaki India, M&M Financial Services, Sampann Utpadan India, Tata Communications, Vardhman Special Steels, and Waaree Energies are scheduled to report their Q4 results on Tuesday, April 22.

HCL Technologies' revenue may rise 1.28 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹30,273.2 crore in Q4FY25, impacted by seasonal weakness in products and macro uncertainties. However, the company’s net profit could decline 5.4 per cent Q-o-Q (up 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y) to ₹4,341.8 crore. READ PREVIEW

India-US trade deal:

India and the United States noted "significant progress" in the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), the government said on Monday. The statement followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with American Vice President J D Vance, who is in New Delhi to review and assess the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

Stocks to Watch Today:

Steel stocks: Indian government has imposed a “temporary” safeguard duty of 12 per cent on imports of key steel products, including hot rolled coils (HRC). The step is being viewed as a means to curb dumping of steel products in India, following a surge in shipments of the alloy varieties from several countries, including China.

Tata Power, Tata Motors:

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to co-develop a 131-megawatt wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project.

Anant Raj:

The company’s consolidated net profit surged 51.5 per cent year-on-year in Q4FY25 to ₹118.6 crore, while revenue increased 22.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹540.7 crore.

Nifty, Sensex technical levels:

The Nifty and Sensex indices successfully cleared the 24,000/79,000-mark on Monday, surpassing the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) mark, which is largely positive. According to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, the short-term market texture is bullish albeit slightly overbought.

"For traders, the 24,200-24,325 zone on the Nifty and 79,700-80,000 range on the Sensex would act as key resistance areas. Moreover, 24,000-23,900 and 79,000-78,700 could serve as crucial support zones," he said.

Chouhan added: Till the market is trading above 23,900/78,700, buying on intraday corrections, and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy. However, if it falls below the said support levels, sentiment could change, and traders may prefer to exit their long positions.

Meanwhile, as per Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities, the underlying trend of Nifty share price continues to be strong.

"A sustainable move above 24,200 could push the index towards the next resistance of 24,550 (61.8 per cent Fibonacci Retracement) in the near-term. Immediate support is placed at 23,900 levels," he said.