Stocks to Watch, April 22: Mahindra Logistics, steel stocks, Vedanta, HUL

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Domestic stocks are set for a volatile start on Tuesday, as benchmark indices aim to extend their winning streak to a sixth consecutive day despite weak global cues. Domestic stocks are set for a volatile start on Tuesday, as benchmark indices aim to extend their winning streak to a sixth consecutive day despite weak global cues. GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly higher start for domestic stocks.

The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index ’s performance in India, was up 44.5 points or 0.18 per cent at 24,180 as of 07:22 AM.

Indian benchmark indices are likely to track a selloff in Asian markets, following extended losses on Wall Street. This comes after US President Donald Trump repeatedly called for “Mr. Too Late” Jerome Powell to cut interest rates immediately. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.37 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was lower by 0.20 per cent. Stocks in the US traded with caution after Trump criticised Jerome Powell and raised concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence. The S&P 500 index tumbled by 2.36 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.55 per cent and 2.48 per cent, respectively.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 855 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 79,408.5, while the Nifty50 rose 273.9 points or 1.15 per cent to end at 24,125. FIIs bought shares worth ₹1,970.17 crore, while DIIs net mopped up shares worth ₹246.59 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Mahindra Logistics: The company reported a 67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹13.12 crore in three months to March over the same period last year. The standalone PAT for the March quarter of 2023-24 was recorded at ₹7.86 crore.

Tata Investment Corporation: The company reported nearly 38 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit at ₹37.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2025. Its revenue from operations fell 71 per cent to ₹16.4 crore.

Steel stocks: All listed steel companies will be in focus on Tuesday after the government imposed a 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty on certain steel products to protect the domestic industry. The duty came into effect immediately for a period of 200 days, and the finance ministry excluded developing countries from the safeguard duties other than China and Vietnam.

Vedanta: Twin Star Holdings Limited, the promoter entity of the company, entered into a facility agreement worth $530 million, with Vedanta Resources and Welter Trading being the guarantors. This is done for the purpose of servicing financial indebtedness of the group, the company said.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): The company signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority on April 21, 2025, to explore terminal development at Vadhvan Port. The project is estimated to be undertaken at a cost of ₹1,000 crore and aims to handle container, bulk, and liquid cargo, and includes plans for marine services.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy inked a power purchase agreement with Tata Motors to co-develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project. With this, the company will achieve a cumulative capacity of 1.5 gigawatt (Gw) of group captive capacity. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Defence Ministry has appointed Jagmohan as the Managing Director and Chairperson. He brings over 25 years of experience with the Indian Navy, having held key roles in the Directorate of Naval Design and at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Hindustan Unilever: The consumer goods giant completed the acquisition of 90.5 per cent shareholding of Uprising and through a combination of primary infusion and secondary acquisition for a total cash consideration of ₹2,706 crore. Brigade Enterprises: The company signed a joint development agreement for a plotted development project in Malur, East Bengaluru, spanning approximately 20 acres. The gross development value of the project is around ₹175 crores with a total development potential of 0.45 million square feet.

HG Infra Engineering: The company was declared as a qualified bidder by the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 300 MW/600 MWH out of the project of 500 MW/1000 MWh for setting up of standalone battery energy storage systems in Gujarat under tariff-based global competitive bidding.

One 97 Communications: The company's Paytm Money introduces reduced interest rates and revised brokerage for pay later to drive affordability and accessibility for investors. It introduced flexible interest rates starting at 9.75 per cent per annum, reduced from the current 14.99 per cent.

Coal India: The company joined hands with Damodar Valley Corporation to set up a coal-fired 2×800 MW ultra supercritical power plant in Jharkhand. DVC is the power generator that operates in the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand.