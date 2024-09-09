Dividend, Bonus, Right Issue today: Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat Gas, and 14 other companies will remain in focus during Monday's trading session as they will trade ex-dividend today for the dividends announced to eligible shareholders. Besides these, shares of Franklin Industries will trade ex-date today for the bonus issue, while Ganesha Ecoverse shares will trade ex-date today for the rights issue for their respective shareholders.

Here is the list of stocks trading ex-dividend today Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Capri Global Capital: Shares of Capri Global Capital will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.15 apiece.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 4 apiece.

Gujarat Gas: Shares of Gujarat Gas will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 5.66 apiece.

Harsha Engineers International: Shares of Harsha Engineers International will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.

More From This Section

Hisar Metal Industries: Shares of Hisar Metal Industries will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.

Jindal Worldwide: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.20 apiece.



Jost's Engineering: Shares of Jost's Engineering will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.



Lambodhara Textiles: Shares of Lambodhara Textiles will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.



Luharuka Media & Infra: Shares of Luharuka Media & Infra will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.02 apiece.



Lumax Industries: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 35 apiece.



Lumax Auto Technologies: Shares of Lumax Auto Technologies will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 5.50 apiece.



Nitin Spinners: Shares of Nitin Spinners will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 apiece.



Premier Polyfilm: Shares of Premier Polyfilm will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.75 apiece.



Strides Pharma Science: Shares of Strides Pharma Science will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 apiece.



Star Housing Finance: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.075 apiece.



Waaree Renewable Technologies: Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.

Stock trading ex-date for Bonus issue





The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, right issue, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock. Accordingly, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date. Franklin Industries: Shares of Franklin Industries will trade ex-date today as the company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of face value Rs 1 fully paid up for every 1 existing equity share of face value Rs 1 fully paid up.

Stock trading ex-date for Right issue

Ganesha Ecoverse: The company's shares will trade ex-date today as its board of directors has approved the issue of equity shares of face value Rs 10 each on a rights basis to eligible shareholders, aggregating to Rs 4,695.35 lakh.