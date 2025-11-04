Dividend watch: 5 stocks to keep an eye on today; check your eligibility

Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, November 4, 2025: Investors on D-Street seeking passive income may want to keep an eye on the shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Nippon Life India Asset Management, Share India Securities, TD Power Systems, and Vaibhav Global today, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for their shareholders.

According to data from the BSE, these companies will begin trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 6. Notably, the Indian equity markets will be closed tomorrow, November 5, for Prakash Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Investors seeking to claim the upcoming dividend payouts must own the stocks before the ex-dividend date.

Among the pack, Nippon Life India Asset Management stands out, offering the highest interim dividend of ₹9 per share. HPCL follows with an interim dividend of ₹5 per share. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Nov 6, 2025 Nippon Life India Asset Management Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹9 Nov 6, 2025 Share India Securities Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.40 Nov 6, 2025 TD Power Systems Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 6, 2025 Vaibhav Global Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Nov 6, 2025 In the same vein, Vaibhav Global has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, while TD Power Systems will pay ₹1 per share. Share India Securities rounds out the list with a dividend payout of ₹0.40 per share.