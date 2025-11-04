Tata Motors demerger: Automobile giant, Tata Motors, is in the final stages of its restructuring process, that will split the company into two separately listed entities - one focusing on passenger vehicles and electric cars (Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles), and the other dedicated to commercial vehicles.

The long awaited move by investors will give each business sharper strategic focus and independent valuation in the market.

Under the approved demerger scheme, the already listed Tata Motors stock will reflect the PV arm. It will include Tata Motors’ electric vehicle (EV) segment and its stake in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and will continue to trade as it is. The stock’s name has been changed to Tata Motors PV (TMPV).

The commercial vehicle arm, meanwhile, has been carved out into a separate company, which will soon be listed on the stock exchanges as a separate listed entity. The stock will have the name – Tata Motors Ltd. Tata Motors demerger: Important dates The effective date of the Tata Motors demerger was October 1, 2025, marking the legal separation of the two businesses. The record date - which determined which shareholders are entitled to receive shares in the new commercial vehicle company - was fixed as October 14, 2025. Those shareholders, who owned one or more existing Tata Motors shares as on October 14, were entitled to have similar number of share in the new commercial vehicle entity, maintaining a 1:1 share entitlement ratio. These shares were credited to their Demat accounts on October 16, 2025.

Typically, a company looking to list shares of its new (demerged) arm, has to file an application with the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This approval process takes between 45 and 60 days from the submission of the application. Given that Tata Motors' demerger's record date was mid-October, most market watchers expect the commercial vehicle entity to list by late November or early December, 2025, if there are no procedural delays.

Until the official listing, investors may see the new CV shares reflected in their demat accounts, but they won't be able to trade them. These shares will remain non-tradeable (frozen) until the exchanges grant final approval and activate the new stock code. Once that happens, investors will be able to buy and sell the shares independently from the passenger vehicle company. Tata Motors CV share price On October 14, the share price of the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (Tata Motors PV) arm was discovered at ₹400 apiece on the NSE. Subtracting this value from the pre-demerger close of ₹660.75, the implied value of the Tata Motors CV arm came around ₹260.75 per share.