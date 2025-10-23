Dividends: LTIMindtree, IRFC, 7 other stocks to watch as markets reopen

According to BSE data, shares of these nine companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, October 24, 2025. Investors holding these stocks on or before the ex-dividend date will be eligible to receive the declared payouts on their respective record dates. Barring Dalmia Bharat, all the other companies in the list have fixed October 24 as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend. Dalmia Bharat has set October 25 as its record date.

Waaree Energies has also declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, with both the ex-date and record date set for October 24. Dalmia Bharat , meanwhile, will trade ex-dividend on October 24, 2025, with a record date of October 25, for its interim dividend of ₹4 per share.

As the Indian equity markets reopen after the Diwali holidays, shares of Accelya Solutions India, Cyient, Dalmia Bharat, HDB Financial Services, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Waaree Energies, LTIMindtree, Kajaria Ceramics, and Thyrocare Technologies are likely to remain in focus in Thursday’s trading session following their recent dividend announcements for shareholders.