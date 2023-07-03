Ronaldo to launch second NFT collection 'ForeverCR7: The GOAT' today

The legendary football player, often called the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), is set to release his second NFT collection, ForeverCR7: The GOAT, on July 3, 2023.
The new NFT collection focuses on recognising the great achievements of his career and will feature a diverse range of 20 different designs highlighting the key goals of Ronaldo's illustrious career and making them immortalise.
The GOAT has scored a remarkable 838 goals to date, and the collection features a stunning selection of 20 designs.
The collection will offer four tiers of rare collections, namely, Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R) and Normal (N).
The Super Super Rare (SSR) are top collections representing the enviable personal training sessions with Ronaldo himself. Out of 7 tokens, 6 will be available via the 'Highest Bid Wins' auction in 48 hours featuring a not-to-be-sniffed at a starting price of $15000, and the remaining NFTs are reserved for future giveaways.
Along with that Binance will distribute 120 Super Rare and 1200 Rate NFTs via a $300 and $30 per piece, respectively. The remaining Normal NFTs can be sold through ForeverCR7 boxes containing 7 NFTs for only $10.
Forever CR7: The GOAT to give additional perks to NFT holders The training sessions for SSR holders can afford additional perks. Those getting possessions of additional NFT can unlock access to printable signed posters, physical messages, future drops giveaways and more.
Those who participate in the inaugural drop will qualify for the mystery box for the first drop, with Forever CR7 boxes and high-rarity NFTs from drop 2.
On the launch of Ronaldo's second NFT collection, Binance CEO, said, “As the first drop was the most successful athlete NFT collection of all time, we wanted to keep building and creating more value for our community with this second collection.”
Each super rare NFT offers much more benefits than digital ownership, such as personally signed shirts from Ronaldo himself, making it a priceless and incredibly rare collection for any football fan.
The Legendary football goal scorer shared his excitement on Twitter to launch the brand new collection of NFTs on Binance.
