Ronaldo to launch second NFT collection 'ForeverCR7: The GOAT' today



The new NFT collection focuses on recognising the great achievements of his career and will feature a diverse range of 20 different designs highlighting the key goals of Ronaldo's illustrious career and making them immortalise.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his partnership with the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, unveiling its second exclusive NFT collection, "ForeverCR7: The GOAT."The legendary football player, often called the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), is set to release his second NFT collection, ForeverCR7: The GOAT, on July 3, 2023.