Dixon, Metropolis, 2 other stocks flag Buy signal, can rally up to 34%

Technical charts show that Dixon Technologies, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Metropolis Healthcare and RHI Magnesita have witnessed a 'Golden Crossover', hence are likely to see upside in the near-term.

Stocks with 'Golden Cross' formation tend to gain in the short-to-medium term.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Dixon Technologies, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Metropolis Healthcare and RHI Magnesita NV have technically flagged a 'Bullish' signal, by way of the formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the daily charts.  Technically, the term 'Golden Crossover' means that the stock's 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) has now crossed over the 200-DMA from below. In general, this is considered a bullish (positive) development, as the shorter-term moving average, which moves higher tends to provide support at higher levels. Stocks with 'Golden Cross' formation tend to gain in the short-to-medium term.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATEST LIVE  Here's a detailed analysis of these four stocks from the Nifty 500 index, with likely upside targets and key levels to track. 

4 Nifty 500 stocks with 'Golden Cross' formation on charts

Dixon Technologies

Current Price: ₹15,943  Likely Target: ₹17,320  Upside Potential: 8.6%  Support: ₹15,475; ₹15,300  Resistance: ₹16,460; ₹16,970  Technical chart shows that Dixon Technologies is in a short-term negative trend. However, given the 'Golden Cross' formation the stock may attempt to seek support around the long-term moving averages. 
 
  The 200-DMA stands at ₹15,460 and the 100-DMA at ₹15,300. As long as these support levels are protected the stock may attempt a pullback. On the upside, the 20-DMA at ₹16,460 levels is likely to act as a near-term hurdle. Above which, the stock may test the trend line resistance around ₹16,970 and ₹17,320 levels.  Dixon Technologies needs to break and trade consistently above ₹17,320 levels for a fresh uptrend to start. 

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Current Price: ₹896  Likely Target: ₹1,200  Upside Potential: 34%  Support: ₹877; ₹842; ₹834  Resistance: ₹923; ₹970  Kirloskar Oil has been consolidating around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹877 for the last two weeks. Chart shows that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹842; below which support for the stock exists at ₹834. 
 
  On the upside, the stock needs to clear the hurdles around ₹923 and ₹970 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹1,200, indicates the long-term chart.

  Metropolis Healthcare

Current Price: ₹2,109  Likely Target: ₹2,600  Upside Potential: 23.3%  Support: ₹2,000; ₹1,930; ₹1,880  Resistance: ₹2,280; ₹2,410; ₹2,525  Metropolis Healthcare stock has been trading on a bullish note since the last two months, and has gained nearly 24 per cent since the end of June 2025. Chart shows that the stock is favourably placed across time-frames. 
  The short-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,880 levels, with near support visible around ₹2,000 and ₹1,930 levels.  On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹2,600 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,280, ₹2,410 and ₹2,525 levels. 

RHI Magnesita NV

Current Price: ₹497  Likely Target: ₹640  Upside Potential: 28.9%  Support: ₹484; ₹474  Resistance: ₹530; ₹550; ₹570  RHI Magnesita is seen trading near multiple support levels. The stock is expected to find support in the range of ₹484 - ₹474, shows the daily chart. As long as the stock manages to close above ₹481 levels on a daily basis the short-term trend shall remain favourable. 
 
    On the upside, the stock needs to clear the resistance around ₹550 and ₹570 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹640 levels. Near resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹530. 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

