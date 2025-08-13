Dixon, Metropolis, 2 other stocks flag Buy signal, can rally up to 34%

4 Nifty 500 stocks with 'Golden Cross' formation on charts
Dixon TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹15,943 Likely Target: ₹17,320 Upside Potential: 8.6% Support: ₹15,475; ₹15,300 Resistance: ₹16,460; ₹16,970 Technical chart shows that Dixon Technologies is in a short-term negative trend. However, given the 'Golden Cross' formation the stock may attempt to seek support around the long-term moving averages.
Kirloskar Oil EnginesCurrent Price: ₹896 Likely Target: ₹1,200 Upside Potential: 34% Support: ₹877; ₹842; ₹834 Resistance: ₹923; ₹970 Kirloskar Oil has been consolidating around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹877 for the last two weeks. Chart shows that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹842; below which support for the stock exists at ₹834.
Metropolis HealthcareCurrent Price: ₹2,109 Likely Target: ₹2,600 Upside Potential: 23.3% Support: ₹2,000; ₹1,930; ₹1,880 Resistance: ₹2,280; ₹2,410; ₹2,525 Metropolis Healthcare stock has been trading on a bullish note since the last two months, and has gained nearly 24 per cent since the end of June 2025. Chart shows that the stock is favourably placed across time-frames.
RHI Magnesita NVCurrent Price: ₹497 Likely Target: ₹640 Upside Potential: 28.9% Support: ₹484; ₹474 Resistance: ₹530; ₹550; ₹570 RHI Magnesita is seen trading near multiple support levels. The stock is expected to find support in the range of ₹484 - ₹474, shows the daily chart. As long as the stock manages to close above ₹481 levels on a daily basis the short-term trend shall remain favourable.
