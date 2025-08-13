Home / Markets / News / Allcargo Logistics shares tumble 6% on Q1 loss; check details here

Allcargo Logistics shares tumble 6% on Q1 loss; check details here

Allcargo Logistics shares fell over 6 per cent on reporting a net loss of ₹99.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2025

Allcargo Logistics share price fell over 6 per cent on Wednesday
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Shares of Allcargo Logistics plunged over 6 per cent after the company reported a net loss of quarter ended June 2025 of the curent financial year (Q1FY26). 
 
The logistics solution provider's stock fell as much as 6.58 per cent during the day to ₹33.3 per share, the steepest intraday fall since June 13 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 5.5 per cent lower at ₹33.5 apiece, compared to a 0.33 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:45 AM. 
 
Shares of the firm snapped a two day gaining streak and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 33 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.  Allcargo Logistics has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,310.01 crore.   

Allcargo Logistics Q1 results 

The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹99.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, against a profit of ₹5.4 crore in the same period last year, mainly due to notional forex loss.   Revenue from operations rose 1.44 per cent to ₹3,816 crore from ₹3,762 crore a year earlier. Ebitda stood at ₹103 crore, down 19 per cent sequentially.
 
Less-than-container load (LCL) volumes stood at 2.14 million cubic metres, up 3 per cent over the previous quarter but down 5 per cent year-on-year. Full-container load (FCL) volumes rose 6 per cent sequentially and 8 per cent year-on-year to 168,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
 
Air cargo volumes came in at 8.4 million kilograms, up 5 per cent year-on-year but down 14 per cent from the previous quarter. The company said international trade remained subdued due to geopolitical uncertainties, but it expects a rebound from July 2025 driven by the festive season. 

About Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo Logistics Limited, part of the Allcargo Group is the global market leader in LCL consolidation business operating under ECU Worldwide network. Allcargo is among the leaders in the Express logistics business, which it operates through its subsidiary Allcargo Gati Limited., besides having a strong presence in Contract Logistics under the Allcargo Supply Chain. 
 
Allcargo is recognised for the digitising logistics industry, setting the highest quality standards, operational excellence, and customer centricity across all businesses. The company is recognised as a great place to work.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

