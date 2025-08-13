Home / Markets / News / Hyundai Motor jumps 5% in two days after Goldman Sachs initiates with 'Buy'

Hyundai Motor jumps 5% in two days after Goldman Sachs initiates with 'Buy'

The Hyundai Motor India stock has now risen 4.98 per cent over two days, driven by strong investor sentiment following a bullish initiation report by global brokerage Goldman Sachs.

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO
premium
Hyundai motors (Photo: Bloomberg)
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Goldman Sachs on Hyundai Motor India: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India’s share price extended its rally for a second straight session on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, climbing as much as 2.51 per cent intraday to touch ₹2,259.35 – just a few points shy of its 52-week high of ₹2,265.05. 
 
The Hyundai Motor India stock has now risen 4.98 per cent over two days, driven by strong investor sentiment following a bullish initiation report by global brokerage Goldman Sachs.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
The brokerage initiated coverage on Hyundai Motor India with a ‘Buy’ rating and set a 12-month target price of ₹2,600, signaling an upside potential of 20.8 per cent from current levels. In its report, Goldman Sachs analysts Chandramouli Muthiah, Kota Yuzawa, and Rishabh Rathi wrote, “We view Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) as well positioned to outgrow the India car industry, driven by new SUV launches triggered by upcoming greenfield capacity additions.”
 
According to the analysts, Hyundai is set to benefit from a combination of upcoming high-volume model launches, a more favourable SUV and export mix, and its leverage to a potential domestic car market recovery expected by FY27. 
 
While the broader market remains cautious on near-term volume growth, Goldman Sachs’ analysts believe Hyundai will start outpacing competitors more visibly from FY27 to FY28, supported by improving consumer sentiment and structural demand catalysts such as the 8th Pay Commission.
 
The report also forecasts strong financial performance ahead, with earnings per share expected to grow by 10 per cent in FY26, 15 per cent in FY27, and 27 per cent in FY28. Ebitda margins are projected to rise to 13.8 per cent in FY28 from 12.9 per cent in FY25, while return on equity is forecast to climb from 20 per cent in FY23 to 31 per cent by FY28. The brokerage expects Hyundai to outperform the broader Indian auto sector, with a projected 8 per cent three-year volume CAGR, compared to 5.3 per cent for the overall industry.  ALSO READ | Archean Chemical surges 12%, stock hits highest level in CY25; here's why 
Valuations, though slightly elevated, remain justified in Goldman Sachs’ view, with Hyundai Motor India trading at 27x forward P/E – one standard deviation above its historical average, and about 10 per cent higher than Maruti Suzuki. 
 
Key catalysts include Hyundai’s first-ever Investor Day in October 2025, a slew of upcoming launches in the MPV and SUV segments, and a potential demand inflection in the second half of FY26. 
 
However, risks such as concentration in Creta and Venue models, rising competition in the SUV segment, market share pressure from KIA, and environmental compliance concerns remain on the radar.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Earnings in downturn; FPI inflows unlikely in short-term: TRUST MF CEO

Archean Chemical surges 12%, stock hits highest level in CY25; here's why

NMDC Steel shares jump 19% in trade; what's boosting investor interest?

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trim gains; SMIDs advance; Metals, auto lead; Paytm; Nykaa in focus

What to do with Suzlon Energy post Q1? Brokerages decode stock strategy

Topics :Hyundai MotorsStock AnalysisHyundai profitHyundai Motor India LtdHyundai Motor India Hyundai electric vehiclesHyundai Indiaauto stocksGoldman SachsMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEInvestment strategyTrading strategiesMARKETS TODAYIndian equities

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story