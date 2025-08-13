Home / Markets / News / Cochin Shipyard shares rise 3% despite analyst caution; should you sell?

Cochin Shipyard shares rise 3% despite analyst caution; should you sell?

Antique Stock Broking said it expects Cochin Shipyard's revenue growth to slow in the coming quarters due to a stagnant order book

Cochin Shipyard
Cochin Shipyard shares rise 3 per cent on Wednesday (Image taken from Cochin Shipyard's X account, handle: @cslcochin)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Cochin Shipyard rose over 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported an 8 per cent rise in its June quarter net profit. 
 
The shipbuilding company's stock rose as much as 3.41 per cent during the day to ₹1,724 per share, the steepest intraday rise since August 11 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.5 per cent higher at ₹1,674 apiece, compared to a 0.34 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:42 AM. 
 
Shares of the firm rose for the third straight session and are down nearly 35 per cent since the June peak. The counter has risen 8.6 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Cochin Shipyard has a total market capitalisation of ₹43,934.49 crore.   

Cochin Shipyard Q1 results 

The company reported a 7.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹187.8 crore for the first quarter, compared with ₹174 crore a year earlier.
 
Revenue jumped 38.5 per cent to ₹1,068 crore from ₹771.5 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda rose 35.7 per cent to ₹241.3 crore from ₹177.8 crore, while the Ebitda margin slipped 50 basis points to 22.5 per cent from 23 per cent a year ago. 

Analysts on Cochin Shipyard Q1 earnings 

Kotak Securities said Cochin Shipyard's Q1 results were 40 per cent above expectations, aided by strong margins from the execution of a ₹1,200 crore one-off refit and dry-docking contract.
 
Ship-repair orders for INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya have supported performance in FY25 and Q1FY26, but these are one-time contracts, and the absence of new naval orders so far this year is a concern, the brokerage noted.
 
It added that any progress on tie-ups with HD KSOE (Hyundai), Maersk, or Drydocks World could act as key catalysts for the stock. The brokerage maintained its 'sell' rating, while raising its fair value to ₹860 from ₹850 earlier.
 
Antique Stock Broking said it expects the firm's revenue growth to slow in the coming quarters due to a stagnant order book. Ship-repair revenue in Q1 was boosted by a high-margin order for INS Vikramaditya, which has now been largely completed. As a result, ship-repair margins may trend lower in subsequent quarters.
 
The brokerage revised its earnings per share estimates for FY26 and FY27 down by 11 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. Antique maintained its 'sell' rating on the stock, while lowering its target price to ₹1,664 from ₹1,700 earlier.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Hyundai Motor jumps 5% in two days after Goldman Sachs initiates with 'Buy'

Earnings in downturn; FPI inflows unlikely in short-term: TRUST MF CEO

Archean Chemical surges 12%, stock hits highest level in CY25; here's why

NMDC Steel shares jump 19% in trade; what's boosting investor interest?

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trim gains; SMIDs advance; Metals, auto lead; Paytm; Nykaa in focus

Topics :The Smart InvestorMarketsCochin ShipyardMarkets Sensex NiftyShipbuilding sectorNifty50S&P BSE SensexQ1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story