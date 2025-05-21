Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 08:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend Alert! These three stocks to go ex-date on May 22; do you own any?

Dividend Alert! These three stocks to go ex-date on May 22; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend on May 22

dividend stocks

BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividned stocks today, Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Shares of Ashok Leyland, Emami, and GM Breweries are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Dividends are often considered a passive income for investors, which is a portion of the company’s profit that the company shares with shareholders, usually on a quarterly or yearly basis.
 
BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The companies, however, finalise the eligible shareholders based upon their record on the record date.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Here are the complete details of dividend announcements made by these companies:

Ashok Leyland dividend 2025

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has informed the exchanges that its board of directors has declared a second interim dividend of ₹4.25 per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The said second interim dividend would be paid on or before June 14, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Ashok Leyland has set the record date on Thursday, May 22, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the shareholder’s eligibility for their participation in the dividend payout.

Emami dividend 2025

Personal care company Emami has announced that its board of directors has declared a special dividend (3rd interim dividend) of 200 per cent, i.e., ₹2 per equity share of ₹1 each fully paid up, while celebrating 50 years of Emami.
 
"The Holding Company has fixed May 22, 2025, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to receive the said 3rd Interim Dividend. The 1st & 2nd Interim Dividends of 400 percent each, i.e., ₹4 per equity share of ₹1 each fully paid up, were declared by the Board at its meetings held on November 07, 2024, and January 27, 2025, respectively."

GM Breweries dividend 2025

Alcoholic beverages maker GM Breweries has announced that its board of directors has proposed/recommended, subject to the approval of members, a dividend of 75 per cent, i.e., ₹7.5 per equity share of ₹10 each. The company has fixed Thursday, May 22, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the final dividend of FY 2024-2025.

More From This Section

market, stock market, investor

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets mostly rise

trading, markets

Stocks to Watch, May 21: Dixon Tech, KPR Mills, JK Tyre, Torrent Pharma

Belrise Industries ipo

Belrise Industries IPO invites bids: GMP up 17%; should you subscribe?

market, stock trading, trading

Stocks to buy: City Union Bank, Sunteck Realty among top picks by analyst

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Nifty outlook; ONGC, GAIL among Chandan Taparia's top stock picks on May 21

Topics : dividend dividend income Dividend yield stocks Stocks in focus share market Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon