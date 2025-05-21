Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific markets rise
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, May 21, 2025: At 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 37 points higher at 24,812, suggesting a higher start for the markets.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty50 – are likely to be influenced today by heavy FII selling, Q4 earnings, and mixed global cues.
Given that, at 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 37 points higher at 24,812, suggesting a higher start for the markets.
Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, even as Wall Street's six-day winning streak came to an end.
Last checked, the Nikkei was trading flat, while the broader Topix index rose 0.27 per cent. The Kospi gained 1.14 per cent, and ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent.
Investors across the region are weighing a mix of economic data. In Japan, export growth slowed for the second consecutive month, according to government figures released Wednesday. The country continues to feel the impact of wide-ranging tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.39 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.38 per cent, and the Dow dropped 0.27 per cent. The retreat was led by a pullback in tech stocks, which had been at the forefront of the recent rally. The tech sector fell 0.5 per cent, with Nvidia slipping 0.9 per cent, and declines seen in AMD, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft.
Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth 10,016.10 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,738.39 crore, on May 21.
In the IPO corner, Belrise Industries will open for subscription, while Borana Weaves IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 2.
The Street will react to earnings from United Spirits, Torrent Pharma, and Whirlpool among others. It further await results from companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Interglobe Aviation, Power Finance Corporation, Mankind Pharma, NTPC Green Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam, Colgate Palmolive (India), Oil India, IndusInd Bank, UNO Minda, Astral Limited, National Aluminium Company, Ircon International, Trident, Gallantt Ispat, Star Cement, Va Tech Wabag, HG Infra Engineering Ltd., Gokaldas Exports, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, GMM Pfaudler, Nirlon, VRL Logistics, Protean eGov Technologies, Vaibhav Global, Moschip Technologies, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, TeamLease Services, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Interarch Building Solutions, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Cupid, Geojit Financial Services, Alpex Solar, Disa India, Stove Kraft, Kilburn Engineering, Paramount Communications, Motisons Jewellers, Balmer Lawrie Investment, Kesar India, Rupa and Company, Ultramarine and Pigments, Ramco System, and Borosil Scientific, among others.
In the commodity market, Gold prices jumped over 1 per cent on Tuesday as the US dollar weakened and market uncertainty grew over US tariffs and Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks. Spot gold rose 2 per cent to $3,294.71, while US gold futures gained 1.6 per cent to $3,284.60.
Meanwhile, oil prices dipped slightly amid stalled US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine negotiations, and cautious economic data from China. Brent crude fell 0.24 per cent to $65.38, and WTI dropped 0.21 per cent to $62.56.
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Edelweiss Employees Trust divests 1.7% stake in Edelweiss Fin for ₹145 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Edelweiss Employees Welfare Trust on Tuesday sold a 1.7 per cent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services for approximately ₹145 crore through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data on the BSE, the trust offloaded 16 million shares, amounting to a 1.7 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹90.40 apiece, resulting in a total transaction value of ₹144.64 crore.
As of the March quarter, Edelweiss Employees Welfare Trust held a 1.81 per cent stake in the company. READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Message from bond market: US financing needs can roil equity markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The yield on the 30-year US (United States) government bond on Monday briefly crossed the psychological 5 per cent mark. Financial markets were reacting to Moody’s Ratings downgrade of the US government debt from Aaa to Aa1.
The other two large rating agencies, S&P Global and Fitch Ratings, have already downgraded the US. Thus, for the first time in over 100 years, the world’s largest and most liquid debt market doesn’t have a triple-A rating. READ MORE
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over 92% NSEL traders approve Rs 1,950 crore one-time settlement plan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over 92 per cent of traders of the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) have approved the one-time settlement amounting to Rs 1,950 crore, the company stated on Tuesday.
The company, backed by parent 63 moons technologies, had filed a scheme for settlement in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, for a one-time amicable full and final settlement with 5,682 traders. The matter pertains to the payments crisis in NSEL in 2013, due to which traders’ money was stuck for a long period. The settlement was originally proposed by the NSEL Investors Forum. READ MORE
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity volatility, liquid funds drive 2x growth in ETF volumes in FY25
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The ₹8 trillion exchange-traded fund (ETF) space in India is making rapid gains on the volume front, as regulatory changes and equity market volatility led to a sharp spike in transactions on exchanges in 2024–25 (FY25).
ETFs tracking National Stock Exchange (NSE) indices saw transactions worth ₹3.8 trillion on the exchange in FY25 — a little over double the ₹1.8 trillion in trading volume recorded in 2023–24, according to an NSE report. READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Loan growth, margin worries likely to weigh on LIC Housing Finance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) and Q4FY25 indicated slow loan growth and intensifying competition. The company is trying to move into higher-yield segments.
The Q4FY25 net profit grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,370 crore and the FY25 net profit grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,430 crore. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE's Asia Index expands offerings with four new factor-based indices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, on Tuesday launched four factor-based indices as part of its ongoing revival efforts over the past year.
The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE in June last year after the exchange bought the stake previously held by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The indices launched include BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50, BSE 500 Low Volatility 50, BSE 500 Momentum 50, and BSE 500 Quality 50. According to the company, a key differentiator compared to similar offerings from NSE Indices is the frequency of rebalancing. The BSE indices will be rebalanced on a quarter-wise basis. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise
-- ASX 200 up 0.69 per cent
-- Nikkei down 0.17 per cent
-- Kospi up 1.08 per cent
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower
-- Dow Jones down 0.27 per cent
-- Dow Jones down 0.27 per cent
-- S&P 500 down 0.39 per cent
-- Nasdaq down 0.38 per cent
7:05 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:04 AM IST