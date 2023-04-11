Home / Markets / News / These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

If Nifty realty index succeeds to break through its 200-DMA, technically the bullish push may trigger further upside in realty stocks.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :Prestige EstatesDLFNifty RealtyNifty Realty IndexBuzzing stocksStock tradersTrading strategiesMarket forecastMarket trendsStock to watchstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsChart Reading

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Also Read

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

3 Adani group stocks out of ASM, Should you be bullish?

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Realty check: Brigade, Phoenix Mills can rally up to 14%; Indiabulls weak

DLF, Sunteck Realty: Stay cautious; realty index violates key support level

Data Patterns hits new high; stock rallies 28% over QIP issue price

Sebi to AIFs: Offer direct plans; introduces trail model for commissions

PSU Bank index soars 3% on BoB's strong biz update, SBI fund raising plan

DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts

Neogen Chemicals surges 5% after it inks pact with Japanese firm MUIS

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story