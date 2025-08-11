Doms Industries jumps 8% on Q1 beat, positive outlook; JM Fin says 'Buy'

Doms Industries share price today: Shares of stationery company Doms Industries surged 8 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,468.5 on the NSE after it reported better-than-expected earnings in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) and recovery in its core business.

At 10:55 AM, Doms Industries stock was trading 7.3 per cent higher at ₹2,453.8 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.4 per cent at 24,461 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹14,924 crore. The stock has recovered 18 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹2,092 touched on January 28, 2025.

Doms Industries Q1 results In the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Doms Industries posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹562.3 crore, up 26.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹445 crore. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 14.3 per cent to ₹98.7 crore from 86.4 crore in the year-ago period. It posted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹59.1 crore, up 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹54.3 crore. JM Financial on Doms Industries According to analysts at JM Financial, the company's crore stationery business growth was 18 per cent, better than 14 per cent seen in the previous quarter, and incremental growth was led by higher sales from the recently acquired Uniclan business. Additionally, within core business, while the combined gross revenue of Scholastic stationery, Scholastic art material & Kits & combos grew by 6.4 per cent, strong momentum in Pens, Paper stationery and Hobby & craft resulted in high teen’s growth for the overall stationery business, which is a key positive. Uniclan's performance was on expected lines, aided by

additions in capacity & channel partners, the brokerage said in a note. On a conservative basis, the company management is expecting consolidated sales growth of 18-20 per cent, Ebitda margin of 16.5-17.5 per cent and PAT margin of 10 per cent for FY26E. "We like Doms’ execution so far as well as its strategy of increasing total addressable market (TAM) and extending to additional categories (like toys, bags, baby care, etc.). Going ahead, the pace of commissioning of new capacities will be key for acceleration in writing instruments. Execution on Paper stationery & Uniclan business (distribution expansion) over the medium term will be another key monitorable," JM Financial said in a note.