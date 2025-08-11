HBL Engineering shares zoom 13% after posting Q1 results; PAT up 79%

HBL Engineering shares zoomed 13.4 per cent on Monday, August 11, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹ 678.9 per share on BSE. The buying interest on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results on Friday, after market hours and announced dividend.

At 9:37 AM, HBL Engineering share price was up 12.08 per cent at ₹670.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.1 per cent higher at 79,935.51.

HBL Engineering Q1 results

In Q1, HBL Engineering reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹143.26 crore, as compared to ₹80 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 78.8 per cent. The company's consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹601.7 crore, as against ₹520.1 crore in the year-ago period.

HBL Engineering dividend record date The company fixed Friday, September 12, 2025, as the record date for the determination of shareholders' eligibility for e-voting and to receive dividend, if declared by the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. The board, at its meeting held on May 24, 2025, recommended a dividend of ₹1 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each fully paid up (i.e. 100 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. That apart, HBL Engineering recently secured a significant contract valued at ₹132.95 crore from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system, it said in an exchange filing on Sunday.