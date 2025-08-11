Afcons Infrastructure shares rise 4% after posting Q1 results; Details

Afcons Infrastructure shares rose 4.2 per cent on Monday, August 11, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹424 per share on BSE. The buying interest on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results on Friday, after market hours.

At 10:36 AM, Afcons Infrastructure share price was up 3.98 per cent at ₹423 per share on BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.34 per cent higher at 80,131.41.

Afcons Infra Q1 results

In Q1, Afcons Infrastructure reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹137 crore, as compared to ₹92 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 50 per cent. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹3,370 crore, as against ₹3,154 crore in the year-ago period, up 6.8 per cent.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹445 crore, as compared to ₹372 crore, up 19.6 per cent. Ebitda margin stood at 13 per cent, as against 11.6 per cent a year ago. Check List of Q1 results today In Q1 FY26, the company received orders worth ₹1,093 crore. In July 2025, it emerged as L1 in three road and rail projects in Croatia worth ₹11,321 crore. With this, the total L1 stands at ₹21,556 crore. Our sustained efforts to make an entry in European markets bore fruits with us becoming L1 in multiple large orders in Croatia. This is in line with our strategy of focusing on large orders and expanding our presence in overseas markets,” said Subramanian Krishnamurthy, executive vice chairman (Whole-time Director), Afcons Infrastructure.