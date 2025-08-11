Tata Motors Q1 net down 62%, will the stock follow suit; what charts say?

Barring the one-week blip in April 2025, Tata Motors has been consistently trading above its 200-WMA since January 2021. Hence, this support stands as a key pivot for the stock at present.In case, Tata Motors breaks and trades consistently below the 200-WMA, the stock can slip towards the trend line support near ₹600 levels. This implies a potential downside risk of 7.3 per cent from present levels.On the other hand, for the sentiment to turn favourable, the stock will need to rally and conquer the key hurdle at ₹690 levels. Intermediate resistance for Tata Motors can be anticipated around ₹670 and ₹677 levels.