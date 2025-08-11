Home / Markets / News / Tata Motors Q1 net down 62%, will the stock follow suit; what charts say?

Tata Motors Q1 net down 62%, will the stock follow suit; what charts say?

Tata Motors Net Profit Drop: Technical chart shows that Tata Motors is seen testing the 200-WMA support, a key moving average the stock has broadly held since January 2021.

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India
premium
Tata Motors stock can dip another 7%, hint tech charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Motors stock traded with a gain of 2 per cent at ₹647 levels in intra-day trade on Monday as the stock reacted to the Q1 results announced post market hours last Friday. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.1 per cent at 79,940 levels.  The auto maker reported a 62.2 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹4,003 crore for the first quarter of FY26, when compared with ₹10,587 crore reported in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, net profit was down 53.2 per cent.  Revenue from operations dipped by 2.5 per cent to ₹1.03 trillion in Q1FY26. The company attributed the drop in earnings to volume decline across segments, and a drop in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) profits, owing to US tariffs. The company's management refrained from giving any guidance for FY26 or beyond.  Further, Tata Motors announced the appointment of P B Balaji as the CEO of JLR as a successor to Adrian Mardell, who retires upon completion of his contract. P B Balaji to take over the CEO role from November 2025.  Meanwhile, brokerages have adopted a cautious stance on Tata Motors post the Q1 earnings show.  ALSO READ: Tata Motors targets cut as Q1 miss, tariffs, weak demand weigh on outlook  Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on Tata Motors citing multiple headwinds faced by JLR - mainly the tariff uncertainties on exports to the US, and weak demand in Europe, China. The brokerage has pegged Tata Motors target price at ₹634.  Similarly, Nomura too while flagging demand risks for JLR have given a 'Neutral' rating, and lowered its expected target price on the stock from ₹799 to ₹704 per share. 

Tata Motors

Current Price: ₹647  Likely Target: ₹600  Downside Risk: 7.3%  Support: ₹636  Resistance: ₹670; ₹677  Technically, Tata Motors stock looks unfavourably placed on the daily charts, as it trades below key moving averages. The stock, however, is seen testing support at its 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) on the weekly scale, which stands at ₹636. 
 
  Barring the one-week blip in April 2025, Tata Motors has been consistently trading above its 200-WMA since January 2021. Hence, this support stands as a key pivot for the stock at present.  ALSO READ: Tata Motors Q1 results: Profit plunges 63% to ₹4,003 cr, revenue down 2.5%  In case, Tata Motors breaks and trades consistently below the 200-WMA, the stock can slip towards the trend line support near  ₹600 levels. This implies a potential downside risk of 7.3 per cent from present levels.  On the other hand, for the sentiment to turn favourable, the stock will need to rally and conquer the key hurdle at ₹690 levels. Intermediate resistance for Tata Motors can be anticipated around ₹670 and ₹677 levels. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PG Electroplast, Blue Star: Why are consumer durables stocks weak today?

Info Edge Q1: Recruitment slows, stock trades flat as brokerages split

Asian stocks edge higher ahead of US inflation data, Trump-Putin meeting

Premium

SBI Q1 beat spurs brokerages' bullish calls; check stock outlook here

Voltas shares plunge 8% as Q1 results miss estimates; should you sell?

Topics :Tata MotorsMarket technicalsTata Motors JLRQ1 resultsstock market tradingMarket trendsstocks technical analysisStocks to avoidStocks to buy

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story