Dynacons Systems jumps 10% on securing ₹75-crore order from J&K Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions shares jumped 9.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹948.85 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company secured a Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) project from Jammu & Kashmir Bank. According to the filing, the contract is worth ₹74.99 crore and is valid for five years.

At 9:41 AM, Dynacons Systems’ share price was trading 9.42 per cent higher at ₹944 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.52 per cent at 85,257.04.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,201.27 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,614.55, and its 52-week low was at ₹825.05.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and amendments thereof, please find enclosed the intimation dated December 11, 2025, for securing a prestigious Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Project from Jammu & Kashmir Bank for Rs 74.99 crore," the filing read. To accelerate its digital transformation and enhance customer experience, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has chosen Dynacons to implement an Advanced Workplace Solution powered by DaaS. This initiative will modernise the bank's IT ecosystem and support its vision for scalable, secure, and cost-efficient operations.