Dynacons Systems jumps 10% on securing ₹75-crore order from J&K Bank

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) project from Jammu & Kashmir Bank

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Dynacons Systems & Solutions shares jumped 9.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹948.85 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company secured a Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) project from Jammu & Kashmir Bank. According to the filing, the contract is worth ₹74.99 crore and is valid for five years. 
 
At 9:41 AM, Dynacons Systems’ share price was trading 9.42 per cent higher at ₹944 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.52 per cent at 85,257.04.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,201.27 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,614.55, and its 52-week low was at ₹825.05.  
 
“Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and amendments thereof, please find enclosed the intimation dated December 11, 2025, for securing a prestigious Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Project from Jammu & Kashmir Bank for Rs
74.99 crore,” the filing read.  
 
To accelerate its digital transformation and enhance customer experience, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has chosen Dynacons to implement an Advanced Workplace Solution powered by DaaS. This initiative will modernise the bank’s IT ecosystem and support its vision for scalable, secure, and cost-efficient operations. 
 
The project involves deploying 9,851 advanced desktops across 1,019 branches PAN India on an Opex-based DaaS model for a period of five years. This order constitutes a comprehensive solution and will cover the entire device lifecycle, including procurement, configuration, support, security updates, and e-waste management. 
 
It will also enable scalability to meet evolving business needs, support remote and hybrid work environments, and align seamlessly with the bank’s digital transformation goals.
 
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is a 30 years old IT company with global perspectives with its headquarters at Mumbai and branches all over India. The Company has a large pool of technical resources who are present at more than 250 locations across India. The Company has all the industry-leading certifications, such as CMMI Level 5, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27000, among others.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

