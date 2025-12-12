Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures hints a gap-up open; ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 12, 2025: At 7:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 125 points higher at 26,135
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 12, 2025: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are poised for a gap-up opening on Friday, extending the rally for a second straight session amid hopes that an India-US trade deal will be finalised soon. At 7:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 125 points higher at 26,135. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, with the discussion centred on strengthening economic ties as officials from both countries work toward concluding talks on a trade agreement. READ MORE
Across Asia, markets were mixed. Last seen, mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.18 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.81 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.72 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 1.13 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 logged record closes, rising 1.34 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively, as investors continued to digest the US central bank’s decision to cut borrowing costs by 25 basis points (bps) and Chair Jerome Powell signalled a pause on further easing.
The Nasdaq, however, ended 0.26 per cent lower as Oracle’s update made investors cautious about artificial intelligence bets. Oracle shares tumbled after its quarterly forecasts fell short of analysts’ estimates, and the company warned annual spending would be $15 billion higher than previously planned, stoking concerns over its aggressive push into AI. ALSO READ | Stocks to watch, Dec 12: Tata Power, Astra Microwave, NBCC, Vedanta, Honasa
IPOs today
Mainboard: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. IPO will open for subscription. The company has raised ₹3,021 crore from 149 anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The asset manager allotted 13.96 million shares at ₹2,165 apiece, the upper end of the price band. READ MORE Conversely, Park Medi World IPO and Nephrocare Health Services IPO will close for subscription.
SME: Ashwini Container Movers IPO, Exim Routes IPO and Stanbik Agro IPO will open for subscription. On the other hand, Shipwaves Online IPO and Unisem Agritech IPO will close for application.
Listings: Shares of Flywings Simulator Training Centre, Encompass Design India, and Methodhub Software will list today.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Affordable housing financiers now attractively valued after correction
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The affordable housing financiers (AHF) segment is a long-term structural story, given low mortgage penetration and favourable policy. The industry is looking at stricter underwriting and a focus on branch productivity.
The Q2FY26 was muted and it led to price corrections. Demand is improving but concentrated in larger-ticket loans. Around 80 per cent are in the ₹10 lakhs-₹1 crore ticket size with faster growth in higher ticket sizes. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc faces capital allocation deadlock as demand softens, says Nuvama
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama has warned that India Inc may be entering a prolonged capital-allocation deadlock, with companies boasting strong free cash flows (FCF) and peak margins but lacking meaningful avenues for growth.
In its third annual capital allocation study, the brokerage argued that a rare combination of slowing demand cycles and elevated valuations has left corporate India “all dressed up, but with nowhere to go.” READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,760; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,01,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,01,100. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What's next for Bitcoin in 2026? Experts weigh in
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As 2025 comes to a close, Bitcoin continues one of the most talked-about assets. After a year of sharp rallies and sudden corrections, many are asking, what will 2026 hold for the cryptocurrency? With global liquidity, regulatory shifts, and institutional adoption shaping markets, experts suggest that both opportunities and volatility lie ahead. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mexico imposes up to 50% tariff on imports from India and China
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mexico on Thursday imposed a tariff of up to 50 per cent on imports from its non-preferential trade partners, including India, a move that might hit New Delhi’s annual $5.75 billion shipments to its third-largest car export market.
The escalation by the North American country comes at a time when Indian exporters are already grappling with a 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US, which has severely impacted labour-intensive sectors. The tariffs range between 5 per cent and 50 per cent on more than 1,400 products from Asian countries, such as India, China and Thailand that do not have a trade deal with Mexico. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Four US economic policy shifts of 2025 and their impact on global markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In 2025, the world saw one tectonic shift in United States (US) economic policy and at least three others that were consequential. These shifts will not be easy to reverse even if there is a change in administration in the US down the road. How exactly they will impact the US and the world is unclear at the moment. What is clear is that the rest of the world will have to adjust to them. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JM Financial flags broad-based promoter selling, thin buying in Q2FY26
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broad-based promoter selling dominated the second quarter of FY26, with only a handful of companies managing to buck the trend, said JM Financial in its latest report. Within the large-cap universe, Adani Green Energy and Indus Towers were the sole exceptions, recording an uptick in promoter shareholding during the period. In sharp contrast, several marquee names such as Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), InterGlobe Aviation, CG Power and Apollo Hospitals witnessed promoters trimming their stakes. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Power, Astra Microwave, NBCC, Vedanta, Honasa among others to remain in focus today. Check details
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Should you subscribe ICICI Prudential AMC IPO?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is slated to launch its first public issue on Friday, December 12, 2025. The ₹10,602.65 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale, with promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings set to sell 49 million shares. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo crisis: Parliamentary panel may summon DGCA, MoCA officials
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A parliamentary committee is expected to call senior officials from the DGCA, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Airports Authority of India to address the recent turmoil in India's aviation industry stemming from widespread flight cancellations by IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Trump hold talks over phone, discuss ways to enhance trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, with the discussion centred on strengthening economic ties as officials from both countries work toward concluding talks on a trade agreement. Official sources said the leaders stressed the need to maintain momentum in ongoing efforts to boost bilateral trade. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump signs order seeking to limit state-level AI regulation via lawsuits
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has signed an order that seeks to curb state-level oversight of artificial intelligence by using measures such as funding restrictions and legal challenges, aligning with tech industry calls to override local regulations.
Trump said the step is needed to support the development of the technology and avoid a fragmented set of state rules that industry leaders argue could slow AI growth. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump 'extremely frustrated' over delays in Russia-Ukraine peace deal: WH
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The White House said on Thursday (local time) that President Donald Trump is "extremely frustrated" with Russia and Ukraine over the slow progress in ending the war and has no interest in "meetings just for the sake of meeting." READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets traded mixed.
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.18 per cent
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.81 per cent
- Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.72 per cent
- South Korea’s KOSPI was up 1.13 per cent
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 logged record closes, rising 1.34 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively, while the Nasdaq, ended 0.26 per cent lower.
First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 8:04 AM IST