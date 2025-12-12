Nuvama bets on HDFC AMC, KFin as SIPs hold firm, lump-sum flows rebound

Nuvama highlighted that monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows stayed near record levels at ₹29,400 crore, showing only marginal softening. For FY26TD, SIP-driven active equity net inflows stood at ₹2.3 trillion, reinforcing the view that retail systematic money remains the key support for industry volumes and revenue visibility for asset management companies (AMCs).

Lump-sum recovery improves near-term flow momentum

The brokerage pointed to a strong rebound in lump-sum flows in November, with net lump-sum inflows rising to ₹9,880 crore. It added that this rebound, alongside steady SIPs, helped push active equity flows higher even as the broader commentary noted that flows remain “weak” relative to the earlier part of the cycle.

Active equity flows through existing schemes/NFOs were ₹36,700 crore/₹2,700 crore, with inflows into existing schemes up 32.2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), while NFO flows fell 40 per cent M-o-M.

Market gains lift AUM

Nuvama noted that strong benchmark performance also boosted the industry’s asset base: the Nifty 50 rose 1.9 per cent M-o-M in November, helping total active equity AUM increase 1.5 per cent M-o-M to ₹44.4 trillion. For FY26TD, active equity net flows were ₹2.9 trillion, which Nuvama said is about 8 per cent of opening AUM.