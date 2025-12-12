Outlook bright for auto financiers, but valuations may cap upside: Analysts

Auto finance stocks to buy: The double digit run in shares of automobile financiers seen thus far in fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) has more legs, believe analysts, as near-term risk-reward is turning favourable for the sector. They, however, caution that valuations are not inexpensive across the board and investors need to cherry pick stocks while investing.

"The outlook for vehicle financiers appears mildly positive at this stage, supported by improving margins, gradual recovery in vehicle demand, and stable asset quality. While credit costs remain a watch point, coupled with not-so-cheap valuations, the near-term risk-reward is turning incrementally favourable," said Arun Agarwal, vice president for fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

M&M Finance , meanwhile, trades at 14.7x versus 5-year average of 12x, and Cholamandalam Investment trades at 23.6x versus 5-year average of 22.4x. Auto financing to rise According to analysts, tax rationalisation, rising incomes, preference for personal mobility, and under penetration of vehicles in India are driving demand for autos, and in turn financing. Moreover, as the gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to remain healthy at around 6.7 per cent in the next financial year, vehicle sales are set to rise over the near to medium term, aiding the vehicle finance market, as per CRISIL Ratings. The rating agency estimates AUM of vehicle loans of NBFCs to grow at 16-17 per cent annually to ₹11 trillion by March 31, 2027. Segment-wise, CRISIL expects cars and utility vehicle (UV) financing to grow at 23 per cent annually over this fiscal and the next, CV financing to grow at 11 per cent, two/three-wheeler to rise 17 per cent, and tractor financing by 12 per cent during the period.

"Major auto financers have guided for AUM growth of around 17-19 per cent for FY26, along with expansion in net interest margin (NIMs) to the tune of 15-30 bps. This robust growth outlook, along with a fall in credit cost, are expected to aid the profitability of well managed companies," noted Vaqar Javed Khan, senior fundamental analyst at Angel One. In this backdrop, Khan suggests investors can take selective exposure to auto financiers at current levels, and increase their allocation on dips. PL Capital has upgraded M&M Financial Services stock to 'Accumulate' with a target price of ₹375.

"While Q2FY26 disbursements were muted at ₹13,510 crore (up 3 per cent Y-o-Y), the company saw strong growth in tractor volumes (up 41 per cent Y-o-Y) and expects the trend to continue in H2FY26. Higher PV volumes, positive monsoon, and recovery in rural demand for tractors are likely to drive growth over the near-term. We expect AUM to grow 15 per cent in FY26 and 14 per cent in FY27E," it said. ICICI Securities has a 'Hold' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of ₹1,050. Axis Direct has a 'Buy' rating on Shriram Finance with a target of ₹860.