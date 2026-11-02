EAAA India Alternatives makes muted debut, lists at less than 1% premium

IPO listing: Shares of EAAA India Alternatives listed muted on the BSE and NSE against the issue price of ₹1,665, in line with grey market expectations.

On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹1,673, a premium of 0.46 per cent, while on the NSE, the stock made its debut at ₹1,675, a premium of 0.63 per cent.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO's grey market premium (GMP) indicated a listing premium of 3.24 per cent at ₹1,719.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO subscribed 5.51 times. The public issue was subscribed 1.08 times in the retail category, 13.80 times in QIB, and 4.81 times in the NII category by October 28.

IPO details EAAA India Alternatives IPO is a book-built issue of ₹1,200 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by the Edelweiss Group, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. EAAA India Alternatives has already raised around ₹360 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue. EAAA India Alternatives IPO price was ₹1,665 per share. The lot size for an application is 9 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor was ₹14,985. EAAA India Alternatives IPO bidding started from Oct 26, 2026 and ended on Oct 28, 2026. Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

EAAA India Alternatives was originally incorporated as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra, as a Limited Company in 2008. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to EAAA India Alternatives, and a Certificate of Incorporation in 2024 was issued by the Office of the Central Processing Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Gurgaon, Haryana. The Company is one of the leading alternative investment platforms in India in terms of assets under management with more than 15 years of experience. The Company operate a diversified multi-strategy platform in large, under-tapped, and fast-growing alternative asset classes, focusing on providing income and yield solutions to clients. Their key business strategies include real assets and private credit.