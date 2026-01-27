Earnings headwinds persist for JSW Energy after weak Q3 performance

Revenue grew 67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,080 crore but dropped 21 per cent Q-o-Q. The reported loss was ₹260 crore, excluding deferred tax asset recognition and exceptional expenses due to Labour Code changes. JSW Energy recognised a total deferred tax asset of ₹750 crore during Q3FY26, with ₹560 crore in Utkal and ₹190 crore in KSK Mahanadi Power Company accounting for estimation of recoverability of carry-forward losses and unabsorbed depreciation. Adjusted net profit rose 189 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹490 crore, down 31 per cent Q-o-Q on high depreciation and higher finance charges due to capex and acquisitions. JSW’s finance costs hit ₹1,480 crore, up 163 per cent Y-o-Y and up 5 per cent Q-o-Q, due to acquisitions and capex.