Earnings headwinds persist for JSW Energy after weak Q3 performance

JSW targets tripling capacity to 30 Gw by FY30 from 13.3 Gw, which could lead to an operating profit growth of 32 per cent between FY25 and FY30, with 40 GWh (gigawatt-hour) storage. The portfolio by then would be 73 per cent RE. The company has locked in a pipeline of 32.1 Gw with 13.3 Gw operational and 14 Gw under-construction, and committed PPA. The annual addition of 3-4 Gw of RE commissioning through FY31 is de-risked by state transmission utilities connectivity of around 70 per cent.

The Q3FY26 capacity addition was low at 125 Mw but JSW is planning another 1.4 Gw addition in Q4FY26E, which is lower than expected due to transmission bottlenecks. RE bidding moderated, with only 10.4 Gw bids in first nine months of 2025-26 (M9FY26). Standalone revenue declined 30 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter. Earnings in FY27 will be pulled down a lot by capitalisation of new assets. Analysts are downgrading earnings per share to offset higher depreciation and interest costs. The stock has corrected on the weak results but it may correct further.