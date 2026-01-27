IFB Industries shares plunge over 17% post Q3 results; Profit dips 23% YoY

IFB Industries' share price plunged over 17 per cent in Tuesday's session to the lowest level since March, 2025 as the net profit declined in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip fell as much as 17.69 per cent to the low of ₹112.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

IFB Industries saw a trade of 0.68 million shares on the NSE so far. As of 2:50 PM, IFB Industries' share price was trading 16.78 per cent down at ₹1,127.60, as against a 0.24 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The market capitalisation of the company was at ₹4,573.6 crore.

Why did IFB Industries share price fall today?

IFB Industries' share price slumped as the company reported that its consolidated net profit declined 22.6 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹24.5 crore in Q3FY2 from ₹34.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. slumped as the company reported that its consolidated net profit declined 22.6 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹24.5 crore in Q3FY2 from ₹34.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

IFB Industries incurred an exceptional loss of ₹13.38 crore during the third quarter and the nine months ended in December, 2025 due to the changes in the new labour code, the company said.

Meanwhile, the total revenue from the operation advanced 12 per cent on year to ₹1,375.13 crore in the third quarter from ₹1,227.95 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.