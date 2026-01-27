Eternal stock extends fall, down 12% in 3 days; trades at 7-month low

Eternal share price today

Share price of Eternal , parent company of Zomato, hit a seven-month low at ₹250.40, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the fintech company was quoting lower for the third straight trading day, declining 12 per cent during the period. It now trades at its lowest level since June 23, 2025. The market price of Eternal has tanked 32 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025 amid concerns regarding increased competition.

At 01:43 PM; Eternal was trading 2.9 per cent lower at ₹251.15, as compared to 0.09 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 80.99 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Analysts at BNP Paribas India have raised consolidated FY26-28 EBITDA estimates by 1-2 per cent due to higher EBITDA assumptions for the quick commerce division. The brokerage firm, however, has trimmed food delivery EBITDA assumption slightly. The brokerage firm in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) result update said that they have lowered EV/NOV assumption for Blinkit slightly from 2.2x to 2x due to increase in competitive intensity in QC. Blinkit currently operates at very thin profit margins and so a slight increase in depreciation / finance cost assumption is resulting in a sharp cut in FY26 earnings estimates, though analysts see the change as insignificant.

In FD, the key risk is a sharper-than-expected slowdown in gross order value (GOV) growth. This could also result in difficulties in improving margins. The other risk is increased competition from new entrants such as Rapido. In QC, the key risk is higher-than-expected competition which could result in lower-than expected orders per store per day and thus lower margins, the brokerage firm said. Meanwhile, analysts at Elara Capital view that leadership transition in Eternal as a positive, combining founder-led strategic oversight at the Board level with proven operator-led execution at the Group CEO level. Given Blinkit's position as Eternal's largest growth opportunity and key valuation driver, Albinder Singh Dhindsa's elevation augurs well for sustained execution intensity, capital discipline, and profitability-led growth, while preserving the decentralized structure and strategic continuity.