Easing commodity prices likely to support margins of Britannia Industries

Led by an uptick in pricing, consumer major Britannia Industries reported robust revenue growth for the June quarter (Q1FY26). While overall growth was strong, what disappointed the Street was muted volumes and pressure on profitability. Though results were a mixed bag, brokerages are positive on the stock, citing expectations of steady revenue growth and margin improvement due to lower raw material costs.

Overall sales growth for the packaged foods major came in at 8.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,622 crore and was in line with Street expectations. While transaction growth was strong at 12.2 per cent, volume growth was muted at 2 per cent. The rural market posted strong double-digit growth and outperformed the urban market, which grew in high single digits. The company expects the value–volume gap, currently at 7–8 per cent, to persist for a few quarters.

Brokerages such as BOB Capital Markets expect volume to remain soft in the near term. While inflation is being offset through pricing, efficiencies, and fiscal incentives, Lokesh Gusain of the brokerage expects volume growth to remain subdued unless consumer spending picks up meaningfully to reduce the impact of elasticity. ALSO READ: Britannia's Q1 results trigger diverging brokerage opinions; stock up 2% Going ahead, ICICI Securities Research, which has an 'add' rating, believes that expansion in rural reach, ongoing distribution transformation, and sustained momentum in adjacencies (rusk, wafers, croissants) remain key positives. Key monitorables, according to analysts led by Manoj Menon of the brokerage, include the pace of urban recovery, profitability, innovation pipeline, and volume momentum in the core biscuit portfolio.

While the topline performance was in line with the Street’s expectations, operating performance was under pressure due to lower gross margins and higher-than-estimated overhead costs. Gross margins contracted by 310 basis points Y-o-Y to 40.3 per cent due to a sharp hike in raw material costs. Palm oil costs were up 45 per cent, cocoa rose by 35 per cent, and flour increased by 8 per cent. The company was, however, able to restrict the fall in operating profit margins to 140 basis points at 16.4 per cent. While employee costs went up by 50 basis points Y-o-Y, this was more than offset by a 220 basis point decline in other expenses. The company rationalised its advertising and promotion spends to counter some of the inflationary pressures. Given that commodity costs have stabilised and the company has already taken price hikes, analysts expect margins to improve going forward.